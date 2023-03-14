COLUMN-Persistent inflation sharpens Fed’s interest rate dilemma: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices are still rising twice as fast as the Federal Reserve's target, sharpening the dilemma for officials also concerned about financial stability and the flow of credit following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Prices for all items other than energy, food, shelter and used vehicles increased at an annualised rate of 5.0% in February and 4.3% over the three months from December to February.

Energy, food, shelter and used vehicles are the most volatile items in the price index; excluding them can provide a clearer picture of the underlying increase in prices across the economy.

Such "supercore" inflation has decelerated from a post-pandemic peak of 7-8% in the first half of 2022 but is still running much faster than the central bank’s declared flexible average inflation target of a little over 2%.

From developments over the last few months, it is not clear whether core inflation is already converging, albeit slowly, on the target - or if a further tightening of monetary conditions will be necessary.

Even without the most volatile items, the core rate remains very variable from one month to the next; variability tends to increase when inflation itself is running high, as it has been over the last two years.

Rapid and volatile inflation is significantly complicating planning for policymakers as well as businesses and households, which is why most economists agree it is burden on the economy.

The Fed has already boosted overnight interest rates by 450 basis points over the last 12 months to 4.50-4.75%, causing the biggest inversion of the yield curve since the double-dip recession in 1981.

Silicon Valley Bank’s failure on March 10 has dramatized the increasing pressure on the country’s small and medium-sized regional banks as well as the possible build up of hidden risks in other parts of the financial system.

Interest rate traders currently expect the central bank to raise its overnight rate one more time by 25 basis points to 4.75-5.00% when policymakers meet on March 21-22.

But then rate cuts are expected to begin as early as May or June as credit conditions tighten and economic activity and inflation slows.

Raising rates one more time would signal continued concern about inflation before lowering them to maintain financial stability, keep credit flowing to households and businesses, and ensure a soft landing is one scenario.

But it is also possible persistent inflation will force the central bank to raise interest rates further, or that an abrupt and unplanned tightening of credit conditions will force a much faster reduction.

At this point, no one, not even the policymakers on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, knows how either inflation or financial stability will look over the next three months.

Most scenarios are somewhat pessimistic, involving some combination of persistent inflation, rising interest rates, tightening credit conditions and/or slowing business activity.

Most of these outcomes would be at least mildly negative for petroleum consumption, which explains why benchmark oil prices have fallen since SVB’s failure.

But the fall in prices so far has been relatively modest, taking them towards the bottom of last year's range, but not yet below it.

Limited price falls reflect the considerable uncertainty about whether the fallout from SVB’s failure will be contained.

More broadly, they reflect enormous uncertainty about whether inflation is already returning to the target on its own, or whether a credit crunch and/or higher interest rates will be needed to get it there.

Until some of those uncertainties are resolved, oil prices are likely to remain under mild but not severe pressure, remaining basically within the range in which they have been trading since the end of November 2022.

