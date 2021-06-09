COLUMN-Parched Dakotas put choke hold on U.S. corn, soy conditions -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 8 (Reuters) - Although the U.S. corn and soybean crops are doing relatively well, the latest conditions were below expectations with downright shocking results in North and South Dakota, where crops have struggled with drought, heat and high winds.

Crops in some states are doing better than a year ago, but corn conditions dropped on the week in nearly all major states, reflecting the immediate need for rain in many areas, particularly in the West.

The low Dakota conditions are difficult to interpret because they are unprecedented for the time of year. Storms were active in parts of North Dakota on Monday evening and into Tuesday afternoon, but more widespread rain will likely be required after what has been one of the state’s driest years on record.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statistics branch said 72% of the U.S. corn crop was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, down from 76% a week earlier and below the trade expectation of 74%. The initial score for soybeans came in at 67%, below the trade guess of 70% and the year-ago 72%.

U.S. soybean conditions were weighed down heavily by a 25% good-to-excellent score in North Dakota, the worst-ever weekly rating for the state in records back to 2000. North Dakota is set to plant the fourth-largest soybean area in the United States this year, accounting for 8% of total area.

North Dakota corn fell 6 percentage points on the week to 42% good-to-excellent, notably lower than has ever been observed at this time of year. Soybeans in South Dakota were rated 45% good-to-excellent on Sunday and the corn score plunged to 46% from 67%.

For North Dakota, it is hard to say what current conditions might mean for the crop outcome since they have never been so poor so early. And unlike national ratings, low North Dakota corn and soy conditions at any point in the season have not had a very strong correlation with bad yields.

Crops in North Dakota had some of their worst ratings in 2017, 2006 and 2002, and none of those harvests were a disaster. They were not great either, but well above average rainfall in August all three years was likely a saving grace.

Most of North Dakota’s worst corn harvests in the past 20 years actually coincided with late July conditions at 70% good-to-excellent or above. The state’s condition history does not extend back to 1988, which would probably have shown single-digit ratings along with nightmare yields.

SPRING WHEAT

Since half of all U.S. spring wheat is planted in North Dakota, the crop, known for its high protein content, is in a rough state. As of Sunday, just 38% of the national crop was considered in good or excellent shape, down from 43% a week earlier.

U.S. spring wheat ratings have not been that low at this time of year since 1988, when severe drought halved yields in top-producing states. A drought in 2017 maintained good-to-excellent ratings in the 30s during July and August. The only other two years since the 1980s when conditions at some point in the season were worse than now were 2002 and 2006.

In North Dakota, just 32% of spring wheat is in good or excellent health, up from 31% in the prior two weeks. This is nearly the worst shape for the state’s crop since 1989, another poor harvest immediately following the 1988 disaster. Just 3% of North Dakota’s spring wheat was good or excellent in July 1988.

Yield outcomes for spring wheat in North Dakota are mixed when conditions are in a good or even average range. But the lowest ratings at the end of June, when roughly half of the crop is in the heading stage, produced almost all the worst results. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3pzQzcb)

OTHER STATES

While the terrible start for North Dakota has become a primary focus, initially high potential for corn and soybeans in other states will start declining if it stays as dry as the near-term forecast suggests.

For corn, the only top states where conditions are distinctly worse than the general average for the date are the Dakotas, Minnesota and Michigan. Corn ratings are better than a year ago in a handful of states, including Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and some Delta and southern states.

Current state-level soybean ratings are harder to compare with past averages since they are not always available in early June, but the beans are doing better than last year in top producer Illinois. The same is true for Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska and Delta states. Iowa beans are 73% good-to-excellent, which is on par with or slightly lower than the recent mid-June average.

Rain is needed in many areas after corn ratings declined in the latest week. Aside from North Dakota, the situation is perhaps most urgent in South Dakota, Iowa and parts of Minnesota. Northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and southern Michigan are also very dry.

Weather models as of Tuesday suggested warmer-than-normal temperatures will stick around the Corn Belt through at least mid-month, and the week ahead is likely to stay on the dry side. The American (GFS) model showed chances for some wetter Midwest weather in the following week, though other models have yet to confirm that bias.

Graphic- North Dakota spring wheat conditions and yieldhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3pzQzcb

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: karen.braun.thomsonreuters.net@reuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.