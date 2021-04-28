COLUMN-New-crop corn and soy futures rarely set annual tops in April -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 28 (Reuters) - Price action for corn and soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade has been nothing short of impressive this month, and more could be in store for the new-crop contracts as April is historically an uncommon time for their high-water marks.

Since 1973, new-crop November soybeans have made their annual highs in April only twice: 1986 and 1981. Along with October, April is the least common month for the high. December is not considered here since the analysis examines the only the year of expiration. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3nwOdte)

June is the most popular month for highs in new-crop soybeans with 10 instances in the last 48 years. July and November are tied for second with seven apiece. May and August are next at four each.

November soybeans SX1 had rallied as much as 13% since March 1, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture began asking farmers’ planting intentions for the 2021 harvest. Only 2009 and 2016 featured larger gains during the same period, and November beans pushed even higher in May of both years.

New-crop beans were up only 8% since March 1 after Wednesday’s session, finishing at $13.28 per bushel, almost 57 cents off Tuesday’s contract high.

The most-active soybean contract has made its annual high in April more recently than the new-crop one, in both 2004 and 1996. Most-active corn made April highs in 2004 and 1997, and both corn and soy have three instances apiece back in the 1980s.

April highs for December corn have been more common since 1973 with four occurrences: 1981, 1997, 2004 and 2014. The key commonalities between the latter two is that both featured record U.S. corn crops and both were coming off lower supply years. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3dYD15K)

This year, it is not a foregone conclusion that upcoming U.S. corn supplies or the 2021 harvest will be stronger than in the previous year and it is unlikely the market will be able to make that call within the next month or two.

That is part of the reason why new-crop corn futures have been on such an epic run recently, as the December contract has risen an unprecedented 16% since March 1. The contract had been up as much as 21% earlier this week.

December corn CZ1 ended at $5.46-1/2 per bushel on Wednesday, almost 47 cents off Tuesday’s contract high of $5.93.

May highs are even less common than April for new-crop corn with only three instances in 48 years. The most recent was in 2018, right before the U.S.-China trade war hit its stride.

June is the most common month for a December corn high with eight years and July and August follow with a respective seven and six times. An October high was seen just once, in 1974, and February follows closely with two years, the most recent being 1982.

November soybeans have lost a record amount of ground this month to December corn, with the ratio falling by 0.21 since March 31 to 2.42 on Wednesday. That is the largest decline in the new-crop soy-corn ratio in at least 25 years. 2011 is a distant second with a loss of 0.14 in April.

New-crop corn was rallying in April 2011 while November soybeans were not. The ratio went on to dip below 2.0 in May and beyond, and both new-crop contracts reached their annual highs at the end of August 2011.

Graphic- CBOT soybeans month of highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nwOdte

Graphic- CBOT corn month of highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dYD15K

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

