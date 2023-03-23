COLUMN-New-crop CBOT soybeans notch longest losing streak in over 50 years -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, March 23 (Reuters) - November soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade ended lower for a thirteenth consecutive session on Thursday, the longest such streak since at least 1973 for new-crop soybeans within their expiration year.

The recent losses are far from records by magnitude, though the selling is the most extreme for new-crop beans in March since 2008.

The 13-session losing streak was actually an extension of the record that was first broken on Tuesday, as the previous high was a 10-session stretch of declines that spanned June and July 2014.

Other down streaks have been similarly impressive, though they contained at least a couple “pause” days. In a 35-day stretch between May and July 2018, heading into the U.S.-China trade war, November soybeans fell in 26 sessions, a 74% losing rate.

Over 28 sessions between April and May 2019, new-crop beans were lower in 22, a 79% losing rate. That run culminated in money managers stamping a record net short in soy futures and options of 168,835 contracts, which still stands.

Soybeans’ recent losses are steep, but not overly so. November soybeans SX3 on Thursday settled at $12.58 per bushel, down 8.8% over the latest 13 days. New-crop beans had been down in both June 2021 and July 2022 by around 13% within a 13-session span.

That included a 90.5-cent loss (6.7%) on June 17, 2021, among the biggest all-time along with an epic decline in front-month futures of nearly $1.20 per bushel. But neither of the 2021 or 2022 sell-offs were permanent, and money managers as of mid-March still had not held a bearish soybean stance since April 2020.

By percentage, the March 2023 bean sell-off has been stronger than in spring 2019, though losses were more severe in June 2018.

On Thursday, November beans’ relative strength index or RSI, a technical indicator, dropped below 17. Values near or below 30 suggest oversold conditions. The last comparable time was mid-March 2020, when RSI on new-crop beans remained below 17 for three consecutive sessions.

RSI stayed sub-17 for six consecutive sessions in May 2019, bottoming at 11, and both June and July 2018 contained a three-session stretch where RSI remained under 20.

This month’s soybean selling has been linked to numerous factors, including funds’ previously sizable long position, record production and exports in Brazil, calamity in the U.S. banking system and global economic fears, including inflation.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- CBOT November soybean futureshttps://tmsnrt.rs/42s0nI2

Graphic- CBOT November soybean futures with RSIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3TC5S2S

(Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.