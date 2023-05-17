COLUMN-New-crop CBOT corn may achieve a feat not seen for 50-plus years -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, May 17 (Reuters) - Chicago December corn futures on Wednesday traded below $5 per bushel for the first time since 2021, supportive for those who believe new-crop corn has already inked its yearly high.

But there is one statistic possibly siding with market participants who remain hopeful of new highs.

The average price of December corn during February, which represents the insurance guarantee to U.S. corn farmers, is not too impactful for the futures market itself. However, this year’s price of $5.91 per bushel offers an interesting benchmark.

Since at least 1973, December corn futures have never failed to return to the average February price at some point after February, though that has not yet been the case this year.

So far in 2023, December corn made its annual high of $6.11 on the first trading day of the year, so simply returning to the February average does not produce new highs. However, it would be much closer than Wednesday’s settle of $4.99 per bushel.

New-crop corn is already breaking the ranks in terms of downward momentum. History suggests December corn should have already topped the February average because in the last half-century, that price was taken out at some point between March and May in all but two years: 2020 and 1980.

In the last 50 years, there is only one year, 1998, when the February average was not seen again from April 1. Five more years are added, most recently 2014, if going from June 1.

Almost three-quarters of the years featured higher new-crop corn prices versus February at some point from July 1, and that happened beyond Oct. 1 half the time.

On average in the last decade, December corn eventually tops the February price by 15%, boosted by strong rallies in the last two years. But 2013, which has been compared with 2023 for corn, featured one of the narrowest-ever margins.

December corn in 2013 eventually bested the February average by 1.5%, the fifth-smallest of 50 years. Other recent, smaller margins include 2017 and 2018 at 5% and 8%, respectively.

The last time November soybeans failed to return to the average February price at any point beyond February was in 1998, though futures in 2019 topped the February average in early March and then never returned.

The 2023 February soybean price was $13.76 per bushel and November soybeans SX3 on Wednesday settled at $11.87-1/2. That was new-crop beans’ first trade below $12 in the year of expiration since late 2021.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- CBOT December corn futureshttps://tmsnrt.rs/42CU6sN

(Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis)

