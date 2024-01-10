News & Insights

COLUMN-Myanmar's Wa State Army keeps global tin market guessing: Andy Home

January 10, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

    By Andy Home
       LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The tin market's fortunes
remain beholden to Myanmar's United Wa State Army, which
controls one of the world's largest mines. 
    The Wa State, the largest of the country's ethnic groups,
ordered the suspension of all mining and processing operations
in the autonomous region at the start of August for an extensive
audit. 
    That ban has been lifted with effect from Jan. 4 for most
mining. The major exception is the Man Maw mine, which accounts
for almost all tin production in a region that is the world's
third largest producer and the dominant supplier to China's
smelters. 
    The impact of the suspension has so far been muted. It was
well flagged, allowing Chinese players to stock up on ore and
metal, and the loss of supply coincided with a downturn in
global demand. 
    The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month tin price
 remains locked in a $23,000-25,000 per metric ton range,
last trading at $24,220. 
    However, with demand from the all-important soldering sector
showing signs of picking up, the market needs Man Maw back up
and running sooner rather than later. 
    
    SLOW PROGRESS
    The Wa State leadership has allowed Man Maw operators to
process surface stocks of tin ore since September, according to
the International Tin Association (ITA), which has been
monitoring developments in this opaque part of the global supply
chain. 
    The Wa State Mineral Industry Administration held a meeting
with Man Maw operators on Dec. 4, resulting in the submission of
a mine management proposal to the Wa State Central Committee
(EPC) for further review. 
    New rules reaffirm that all mining rights belong to the EPC
and require investors to apply for a three-year exploration
permit before applying for a full mining licence. 
    The EPC's decision on Man Maw is pending, according to the
ITA. The Association noted "optimistic forecasts" that full
mining will be allowed to resume after the Chinese New Year, but
said it may take time to re-mobilise the workforce after six
months of suspension. 
    In the interim, surface stocks "are now reported to be
mostly exhausted," the ITA said. 
        
    CHINA TURNS TO METAL IMPORTS
    China's imports of tin ore from Myanmar have appreciably 
slowed after the August suspension. 
    Flows of raw material over the border dropped in September
before picking up again in October and November, likely
reflecting the resumed processing of above-ground stocks. 
    Imports over the September-November period totalled 32,000
tons, compared with 65,000 tons in the prior three months, when
operators were rushing to beat the Aug. 1 deadline. 
    Chinese smelters have turned to other suppliers such as
Bolivia. Imports of ore and concentrate from the South American
country nearly tripled to 8,550 tons in the first 11 months of
2023 from 2,900 in the year-earlier period. 
    Chinese production of refined tin has so far held up well.
Output in December was up 4.5% on December 2022, while full year
production of 168,938 tons was 1.8% higher than 2022, according
to local data provider Shanghai Metal Market. 
    However, it is noticeable that Chinese stocks of refined
metal have been falling and imports rising, suggesting domestic
output is not matching demand. 
    Inventory registered with the Shanghai Futures Exchange has
fallen from a May 2023 high of 9,673 tons to a current 6,402. 
    November's import tally of 5,350 tons was the highest
monthly count since May 2022 and cumulative imports of 28,500
tons were up 2.7% on the same period of 2022, when refined tin
imports reached their highest level since 2012. 
    
    DEMAND RECOVERY
    The Western market has been well supplied in recent months
and can afford to lose those units to China.
    LME stocks of tin more than doubled to 7,700 tons and
physical premiums slid over the course of last year.
    Demand from the electronic goods sector, which accounts for
around half of all tin demand in the form of circuit-board
solder, has been particularly weak. 
    Sales of semiconductors, a useful proxy for tin solder
demand, likely fell by 9.4% in 2023, according to the latest
forecast from industry body World Semiconductor Trade
Statistics. 
    However, it expects "a robust recovery" in 2024,
anticipating year-on-year growth of 13.1% led by the Americas
and Asia-Pacific regions. 
    How well the tin market can handle that sort of demand
rebound will depend in large part on how long it takes the Wa
State leadership to approve the full return of the Man Maw tin
mine. 
    
    The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.

