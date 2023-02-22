COLUMN-More to Spain and Portugal's power markets than Iberian Exception: Maguire

By Gavin Maguire

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spain and Portugal stood out among European peers in 2022 after successfully implementing a natural gas price cap that shielded consumers from much of the electricity cost surge that hammered households and businesses across the rest of the continent.

Limited electricity interconnection between Spain and Portugal - known as Iberia - with other nations meant that the two countries were able to cordon off their power systems from the turmoil affecting more interdependent gas markets in mainland Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This so-called Iberian Exception had the desired effect of lowering power prices for end users compared with those based in Germany, France, the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe over the second half of 2022, and spurred requests to the European Commission for an extension in 2023.

But the gas intervention also overshadowed other significant power market developments across both Spain and Portugal in 2022 that make Iberia an important potential energy transition blueprint for the rest of Europe - even as Iberia's gas market meddling drags on.

CLEAN POWER CRITICAL MASS

While a majority of energy market focus in 2022 stayed on the impact of surging natural gas prices, Spain and Portugal quietly scaled new highs in terms of clean power generation.

Despite a 36.5% drop in hydro power generation due to drought, the Iberian power system boosted total electricity generation to 10-year highs in 2022, with more than 62% coming from clean sources, according to data from think tank Ember.

What's more, both Spain and Portugal secured more than a third of their total electricity from solar and wind sources for the first time in 2022, which was more than twice the average for Europe as a whole.

With electricity costs derived from solar and wind installations routinely below that for fossil fuels in 2022, and aggressive renewable energy capacity expansions planned across the region, Iberia's share of non-emitting renewable energy looks set to surge further in the years ahead.

That should not only reduce Iberia's reliance on the rest of Europe for power and electricity supplies, but may help the region emerge as a potential clean power provider to neighbouring nations in the years ahead as Europe's energy system gets retooled.

REWRITING THE RULES

The negotiations for the Iberian Exception were a messy affair involving bureaucrats from across Europe.

Before the exception, Spain and Portugal were tied in to the broader European Union electricity pricing system, which sets electricity costs based off the price of whichever energy source is the most expensive in feeding the grid.

As a majority of Europe's power system runs off natural gas, the surge in natural gas prices had a commensurate effect on electricity costs throughout the EU last year.

However, Spain and Portugal rely far less on Russian natural gas than most of their Western European peers, and so they argued that they should be able to strip out the price of gas in their own electricity price-setting system.

The European Commission, the EU's main rule making body, agreed, and the Iberian Exception came into effect.

PRICE IMPACT

The exception was implemented in Iberian power markets from June 2022, and resulted in a steady decline in Spanish and Portuguese power prices from then on.

This allowed Iberian power consumers to avert the surge in power costs seen across the rest of Europe in July and August, when the disruptions to the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines exacerbated fears among European power buyers about severed supplies of Russian energy products.

In turn, this allowed power prices in Spain to average roughly 40%-45% less than those in Germany, the Netherlands and France over the latter half of 2022.

In addition, a steep slump in international natural gas prices over the latter months of 2022 helped reduce the spread between the domestic gas cap and the cost of natural gas on the international market, easing the fiscal strain on the Spanish and Portuguese governments which were on the hook to offset losses at utilities.

With Iberia's power consumers having been shielded from the worst effects of the gas market ructions in 2022, those governments are now in a strong position to further strengthen Iberia's power system in 2023 by following through on green energy expansion plans while continuing to shield electricity consumers from volatile natural gas prices.

Over the near term, the lack of interconnection lines between Iberia and the rest of Europe means that power flows from sunny Spain and Portugal to power-hungry Northern Europe will remain limited.

But over time, continued rapid build-out of renewable energy capacity across Iberia has the potential to transform the region from its current status as a gas market sideshow into a prominent clean power supplier to the rest of Europe.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

Iberia power sector generation mixhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IewhhO

Spain vs Europe power priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KnxlTs

(Reporting by Gavin Maguire in Littleton, Colo. Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((gavin.maguire@thomsonreuters.com; +720 295 6101;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.