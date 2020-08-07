COLUMN-Money for (almost) nothing for top firms surviving pandemic :Mike Dolan

By Mike Dolan

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - For all the corporate minefields left by this year's pandemic, central banks have succeeded in making borrowing for the world's most robust companies virtually free - underlining the V-shaped rebound in blue-chip stock indices.

Having rushed to head off a corporate credit crunch as pandemic lockdowns hit, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks can now claim considerable success in keeping the lending taps on, at least for the likely long-term survivors of the shock.

And to keep mountains of new government debt affordable, near-zero interest rates and large scale central bank bond buying are set to persist as long as it takes to see through the shock. With top quality corporate bonds part of the intervention menu, long-term borrowing rates across the spectrum are sinking as the early waves of credit downgrades slowed around midyear.

With five-year U.S. Treasury US5YT=RR borrowing rates dropping to an unprecedented low of 0.18% on Tuesday, Google's parent Alphabet GOOGL.O raised $1 billion of five year debt for just 0.45% - matching Apple's 2013 deal as the lowest ever five-year dollar borrowing rate achieved by a private company.

To be sure, Alphabet's deal is exceptional, combining a rare bond market foray with red-hot digital and climate themes - funds are earmarked for green projects that put it on the radar of fund managers now desperate for investments badged as 'Environmental, Social and Governance' compliant.

But of course Europe's top companies have had access to even cheaper borrowing for some time.

With ECB policy rates in negative territory, 12.2 billion euros of corporate bonds with zero percent coupons have been sold by some 17 companies including Siemens SIEGn.DE, Deutsche Bahn and Nestle NESN.S this year, according to data from Refinitiv IFR.

For many multi-asset portfolio managers, investment grade credit has been the sweet spot of the recovery to date as it combines elements of safety and central bank support with some yield pickup and a corporate recovery.

Unlike the S&P500 .SPX, exchange traded funds tracking the Markit iBoxx dollar investment grade corporate bond index .IBLUS0005 have already recaptured the circa 30% plunge of early March and surpassed early year peaks by some 5% to mark record highs.

Global investors such as giant asset manager BlackRock continue to recommend a "strategic overweight" in investment grade credit as yield spreads do compensate for the risk of defaults and downgrades.

Pictet Asset Management also said this week it remained overweight U.S. investment grade despite ever decreasing yields. "Official determination to support businesses by ensuring their access to cheap finance isn't likely to end soon," said chief strategist Luca Paolini.

LANDMINES

The market is clearly willing to lend to high-quality firms expected to emerge from the pandemic shock. So will that lead to a borrowing binge among companies?

"If the Fed was worried about corporate bond markets not being open, it doesn't need to worry now. Corporate debt issuance is off the charts," said Morgan Stanley's multi-asset strategist Andrew Sheets.

But he stressed that credit ratings remained an important restraint on the lapping up of cheap credit because, outside the cash-rich tech sector that's been lifted further by lockdowns, many companies entered the pandemic with historically high leverage.

That's where the landmines lie, and the loss of an investment grade rating can lead to a substantial rise in borrowing costs.

Credit rating firm S&P Global's 2020 count of so-called 'fallen angels' - borrowers downgraded to 'junk' from investment grade - was 34 issuers accounting for more than $320 billion in rated debt, including Ford F.N, Rolls-Royce RR.L, Kraft Heinz KHC.L, Renault RENA.PA, Delta Air Lines DAL.N, Lufthansa LHAG.DE, British Airways ICAG.L and Macy’s M.N.

While the pace of downgrades has eased through midyear, S&P also has a record 126 potential fallen angels on a warning - with another $576 billion of bonds at risk.

With central bank support a critical factor in preventing those mines exploding, some asset managers are more nervous.

"Central banks will be very prudent when removing any accommodation to avoid any disruption," said asset manager Amundi. "But the intensity of policy actions may fade."

"Many companies will have to deleverage from the huge debt accumulated and many will not survive," it added. "In H2, solvency issues will move to centre stage and investors should have sufficient portfolio liquidity and good quality assets."

