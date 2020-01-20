COLUMN-Mission Impossible: China can't meet its commitments on U.S. crude, LNG, coal: Russell

The more you delve into the details of China's commitment to buy an additional $52.4 billion in U.S. energy over the next two years, the more it becomes apparent the goal is unachievable, even with the best will in the world.
