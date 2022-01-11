COLUMN-Market chaos not a guarantee in USDA's Wednesday data dump -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday will release its biggest data onslaught of the year, and industry analysts are expecting relatively ho-hum results, opposite of many report outcomes in the last couple years.

Fireworks are not necessarily a guarantee despite the large number of potential revisions on the table. Not sure "but" is needed at start of sentence. On average, the corn and soy futures market’s reaction to these reports are the mildest among the four days per year when USDA publishes U.S. quarterly stock survey results.

Last year on this date, Chicago corn futures Cv1 surged more than 5%, ending limit-up after USDA chopped the 2020 U.S. corn yield. But report day moves in the prior four Januarys were less than 1% each.

Soybean futures Sv1 jumped more than 3% a year ago with further confirmation of multiyear supply lows, though like corn, the prior two years featured fractional price changes.

Most-active CBOT corn and soybean futures on Tuesday finished a respective 22% and 1% above last year’s “report day eve.” Soybeans’ $13.86-1/2 per bushel is just about the highest ever for the date, while corn at $6.01 is a nine-year high.

Analysts predict USDA’s 2021-22 U.S. corn ending stocks at 1.472 billion bushels, down 1.4% on the month, and soybeans at 348 million bushels, up 2.4%. Those adjustments would be relatively mild, but lighter changes have occurred, most recently in 2020.

If U.S. stocks are not surprising, one reason could lie with recent calmness in U.S. quarterly stocks. The last two Dec. 1 stock reports featured enormous revisions to the Sept. 1 corn stocks, messing up January trade guesses for both Dec. 1 and ending stocks.

But the September and June 2021 reports featured nearly negligible adjustments to the previous quarter, possibly suggesting the estimation process has come under control. Still, traders should always be prepared for the unexpected when it comes to stocks.

U.S. corn yield is pegged unchanged from November at a record 177 bushels per acre, while soybean yield is seen up 0.1 bpa to 51.3, the second-highest ever. The range on corn yield guesses is decently wide, but the narrow soybean range and the recent forecast trends could set up a miss there.

USDA’s set of reports are due Wednesday at noon EST (1700 GMT), and other key numbers to watch include the drought-affected South American corn and soybean crops. It is still relatively early in the growing season, so the agency may make smaller reductions at this stage.

The trade is looking for U.S. winter wheat seedings at a six-year high, though if acres fall short of expectations, that frees up more area for spring crop planting.

BIGGER OR SMALLER YIELDS?

Recent history suggests the trade is likely to miss the January U.S. corn yield by more than 1 bushel per acre. In the last decade, the trade guess was within 1 bpa of the actual only three times. Last year was the biggest miss in a while as corn yield came in 3.3 bpa below the analyst average.

In the last couple of decades, January corn yield tends to fall outside the range of trade guesses at least half of the time, most recently for the 2020 and 2018 crops, and yield dropped to the low side both times.

The direction of corn yield from November to January has been mixed in the past few years, with reductions for the 2020 and 2018 crops and increases for 2019 and 2017. The 2013 through 2016 yield all came in lower than in November with an average reduction of 0.8%.

U.S. soybean yield has been much less surprising in this report, as yield fell outside the trade range only once in more than a decade. That was for the 2019 crop, as yield landed 0.2 bpa above the top guess.

An out-of-range result is possible as soybean yield ideas vary by just 1 bpa, with a high of 51.9 and a low of 50.9. Based purely on recent statistics, traders could be overestimating the yield.

January soy yield has come in below that of November in five of the past six years, and the trade has also over-pegged the January yield in the same five years.

If analysts are correct on the soybean yield, that would mark the smallest percentage change from November in 14 years. Corn yield has not been unchanged in January in more than a quarter century.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

