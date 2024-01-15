News & Insights

COLUMN-London Metal Exchange's growing Russian aluminium problem: Andy Home

January 15, 2024 — 08:54 am EST

       LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The amount of Russian
aluminium stored in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses more
than doubled over the course of December. 
    By the end of the month Russian-brand metal accounted for
90% of the exchange's warranted aluminium stocks.
    There are no blanket Western sanctions on Russian aluminium
and the LME has previously rejected calls to suspend the
warranting of Russian brands. 
    Rather, the exchange has tweaked its delivery rules to
reflect unilateral measures such as the penal import duties on
Russian metal imposed by the U.S. government in February last
year. 
    However, the LME's balancing act is looking increasingly
precarious given the rising inventory of Russian metal and the
steady creep of government restrictions on both flows and
trading of that metal. 
    
    INDIAN DRAWDOWN
    LME-registered stocks of Russian aluminium were 93,750
metric tons at the end of January 2023, accounting for 41% of
total on-warrant inventory.
    More than half of what was in the LME storage system was
Indian-brand metal and that remained the case until May 10, when
a massive 132,750 tons were cancelled. 
    There were more hefty cancellations later in May and early
June to the point that by the end of June just over half of all
registered aluminium tonnage was sitting in the cancelled
warrant category. 
    It's clear that much of this activity involved Indian
brands. The amount of on-warrant Indian aluminium fell from
228,800 tons at the end of April to 49,375 at the end of June.
    It's worth noting that most of the cancellations took place
at Malaysia's Port Klang and that much of the metal is still
there. Some has trickled out in recent months but the location
still holds 156,025 tons of cancelled aluminium, dwarfing
on-warrant tonnage of 57,725 tons. 
    
    RUSSIAN FLOOD
    The amount of Indian-brand aluminium on LME warrant closed
2023 at just 32,950 tons, its share of the on-warrant total
sliding to 8.8% even as headline LME stocks grew strongly in
December. 
    Deliveries on to LME warrant totalled 171,000 tons last
month and it's obvious most of what was delivered to the South
Korean port of Gwangyang, Malaysia's Port Klang and Taiwan's
Kaohsiung was Russian-brand metal. 
    LME on-warrant stocks of Russian metal surged from 154,775
to 338,375 tons over the course of December. 
    Up to now Russian aluminium has circulated through the LME
system. There are evidently enough consumers, particularly
Chinese, happy to take the stuff to keep things ticking over. 
    But the scale of the recent deliveries will test the
market's appetite for Russian metal. 
    
    SANCTIONS CREEP
    Not least because Western governments are steadily imposing
more restrictions on Russian aluminium. 
    Penal duties on imports in both the United States and
Britain did not pose much of a problem for the LME. There were
no registered stocks of Russian aluminium in either country,
meaning the exchange could simply suspend fresh deliveries in
both jurisdictions. 
    However, the sanctions net is steadily tightening. 
    The British government effective Dec. 15 prohibited its
citizens from acquiring, importing, supplying and delivering
Russian-origin metal.
    The LME's UK members and any UK clients can still trade
normally any metal they owned prior to that date. 
    But if they bought LME-warranted Russian aluminium after
Dec. 15, they can only hold and sell that metal, not take
physical delivery or re-warrant it in the LME system, according
to exchange guidance. 
    That complicates the stocks financing trade and is likely to
reduce risk appetite for Russian metal among part of the LME
market membership. 
    Meanwhile, the European Union is also slowly closing the
door on Russian aluminium. 
    A new sanctions package adopted by the European Council on
Dec. 18 targets Russian imports of aluminium wire, foil, tube
and pipe. 
    The LME only trades primary aluminium ingot so the latest
sanctions don't have any direct impact on exchange trading. 
    But it's the direction of travel the LME should worry about.
Industry association European Aluminium has called on the
European Commission to extend sanctions to cover primary metal. 
    This is still a contentious issue for many European users.
The Federation of Aluminium Consumers in Europe (FACE) has hit
back. It argues that with Europe 85% dependent on aluminium
imports, smaller products producers need every supply option,
not least Russian producer Rusal's low-carbon metal.     
    However, Russian supply to Europe has been steadily
declining since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as more
companies seek out alternative suppliers. 
    Russian imports accounted for just 9% of total imports and
5% of European consumption last year, according to European
Aluminium, meaning the potential negative impact of any further
sanctions is also steadily lessening. 
    Were the European Union to revisit the issue of Russian
primary metal, it would affect a far bigger part of the LME's
user base. 
    
    BALANCING ACT
    The LME will likely continue to tightrope-walk its way
through the tricky issue of how to handle Russian metal. 
    Suspending Russian brands would risk destabilising the
aluminium contract since there is so little other metal
currently in LME storage and Rusal's four million tons of annual
capacity represents an important buffer stock for the global
trade in primary metal. 
    However, the balancing act is getting harder with every turn
of the sanctions screw. With no end in sight to the hostilities
in Ukraine, it would be wise to consider the prospect of more
sanctions to come.   
    
    The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.
    

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
LME stocks of Russian aluminium grow to 90% in December    https://tmsnrt.rs/47zGwZ0
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
