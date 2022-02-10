COLUMN-LME stocks surge fails to cool red-hot aluminium market: Andy Home

By Andy Home

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - London aluminium hit a fresh 13-year peak of $3,333 per tonne on Thursday morning, the latest leg up towards its all-time high of $3,375 dating back to July 2008.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month aluminium CMAL3 is up 15% on the start of 2022, making it the star performer of a bullish base metals pack.

The rally is being driven by supply fears. Power constraints are curbing production in both China and Europe. The West's stand-off with Russia over Ukraine has raised the spectre of sanctions on one of the world's largest suppliers of the light metal.

Thursday's LME stocks report showing a 119,000-tonne jump in exchange inventory might have been expected to dampen the market's bull flames.

However, aluminium has merely shrugged, last trading at $3,270 per tonne. Indeed, the arrival of "only" 125,000 tonnes or so in the LME system serves to reinforce the bull narrative of a tectonic shift from aluminium surplus to shortfall.

DIMINISHING STOCK SHOCKS

The delivery of 126,375 tonnes of aluminium onto LME warrant might seem a curious manifestation of market deficit.

But the London aluminium market has grown accustomed to such stock shocks, which capture the rotation of metal between on- and off-warrant storage, a pendulum powered by warehousing as much as aluminium dynamics.

Storage costs have been a defining feature of the aluminium market ever since the furore over LME warehouse load-out queues at the start of the last decade. That's because there's been so much of the stuff around.

The demand shock following the financial crisis of 2008-2009 caused global inventories to balloon to many millions of tonnes.

LME registered stocks are just the tip of this aluminium mountain. Shadow LME stocks - those in off-market storage but with the contractual option of exchange delivery - have matched or even exceeded on-warrant stocks at times over the last couple of years. Much more metal still has been sitting in private storage away from the statistical light.

Mass rotations of this aluminium inventory have become the norm, particularly when LME time-spreads tighten.

With the LME cash premium CMAL0-3 flexing out to a two-year high of $40 per tonne on Monday, some form of stocks reaction was inevitable.

But the volumes so far have been on the light side by aluminium's standards. Even if more metal shows up in the coming days, inflows are unlikely to match those seen as recently as March last year, when 653,000 tonnes were dumped into the LME system over the course of just two days.

The stocks shocks are diminishing in intensity.

That's because LME shadow stocks were drawn down even faster than registered stocks last year. As of the end of November they had slumped 1.12 million tonnes to just 447,000 tonnes, a much smaller liquidity pool for fast LME warranting.

The inference is that private stocks have been falling as well to fill a widening supply-demand deficit.

There are as many estimates of total inventory - both visible and non-visible - as there are analysts but everyone's agreed it's a lot less than a year ago.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Most of the LME's shadow stocks were located at Singapore and Malaysia's Port Klang at the end of November so it should come as no surprise that this week's registered stocks surge is arriving at the same two locations.

This is also a problem for the aluminium market.

China's production curtailments have reinforced the country's shift to net importer of unwrought primary aluminium such as that stored in LME warehouses.

The resulting arbitrage opportunities have acted as a gravitational pull on easily accessible stocks to LME locations in Asia.

European and U.S. locations currently hold just 3% and 2% of total registered LME tonnage respectively.

Such low inventory cover has left both regions highly exposed to the current loss of production in Europe due to a rolling energy crisis. Power hungry smelters have collectively reduced annual production capacity by up to 800,000 tonnes.

The impact on the supply chain is evident in record high physical premiums over and above the near record high LME price in both the United States and Europe.

Asian premiums, by contrast, are sinking and this week's warrantings at Singapore and Port Klang merely underline the lop-sided nature of global stocks distribution right now.

TURNAROUND IN THE ALUMINIUM STORY

It's hard to overstate how big a turnaround this is for the aluminium market, which has been defined by too much supply and too much stock for many years.

But production growth has stalled in China, the world's largest producer, as aluminium smelters fall victim to power efficiency targets.

The country has imported 2.6 million tonnes of primary aluminium over 2020 and 2021, taking a big bite out of Western stocks. That in turn has fed through to increased call on LME-stored metal.

Just how much aluminium is "out there" in total and by how much it has declined is unknowable.

But LME price and physical premiums are clearly signalling total inventory has fallen sharply, particularly outside of Asia.

The LME arrivals in Thursday's stocks report may look impressive but they aren't sufficient to change the bigger picture of falling inventory cover at a time of constrained supply.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

(Writing by Andy Home; Editing by Susan Fenton)

