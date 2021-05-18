COLUMN-Is the soybean market too content with the new-crop supply outlook? -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 17 (Reuters) - The large old-new crop inverse in Chicago soybean futures suggests the market is much more comfortable about next year’s supply prospects than current ones, but there is not a lot of comfort implied with both prices at record levels for the time of year.

Last week’s U.S. government forecast confirms the tight situation, though it was largely in line with what analysts expected. However, there may not be much breathing room for now, or at least until the U.S. soybean harvest appears safely on its way to reaching or exceeding predicted levels.

In its first official new-crop projection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week placed 2021-22 U.S. soybean ending stocks at 140 million bushels, up 20 million from this year. That is the lowest initial carryout projection in more than a quarter century.

USDA sees overall use down slightly from this year’s high, but stocks-to-use is seen building to just 3.2% in 2021-22, the third-lowest on record after 2.6% in 2020-21 and 2.7% in 2013-14.

First outlooks for upcoming marketing years usually suggest an increase in U.S. soybean supplies, so that prediction is not unique. Within the past 25 years, initial stocks-to-use were seen falling only nine times.

But the outlook for 2021-22, which starts on Sept. 1, may be unfamiliar territory. Initial U.S. soybean stocks-to-use were 9.4% both one and three years ago, but it was a whopping 23% for 2019-20 after the U.S.-China trade war kicked off a historic boost in supplies.

RECORD PRICES

From a flat price perspective, new-crop November soybeans SX1 are at an all-time high for the month. The contract ended at $13.97 per bushel on Monday, off more than 4% from last week’s highs but up 26% so far in 2021. It had been up as much as 30% last Wednesday.

That kind of rally from January to May is incredibly rare and has been observed most recently in 1988 and 1973. November beans had jumped 29% by early March 2008 though they were up only 20% by mid-May. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3tPhmSc)

Old-crop prices seem to be reflecting the record stockpile tightness. July soybeans SN1 are about $1 per bushel higher than they have ever been on the date, settling at $15.87-1/2 on Monday. The contract has traded above $16 for five consecutive sessions after hitting that mark last Tuesday for the first time since 2012.

The most-active contract has rarely traded at $16 or above. Of all trading days since 1973, that level has been breached on only 62 of them. Five of those instances were in July 2008, five have been in May 2021, and the others occurred between July and October 2012. Soybeans have topped $17 only 19 times, all in 2012.

The $1.90-per-bushel premium of old versus new crop is uncommon, though there are prior instances. That inverse was larger than $2 in mid-May 2004, 2013 and 2014.

But the forward supply forecast is much tighter than it was at this point in those three years. The next-closest example would be 2004 with a mid-May old-new crop inverse of $2.26 per bushel. In May 2004, USDA projected U.S. soybean stocks-to-use in 2004-05 at 6.6%, up from 4.6% in the prior year. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3tPuiYc)

It is possible that the market is struggling with fair valuation of both old- and new-crop given that prices are record and the current and projected supply situation has never been so tight. But if new-crop futures are undervalued, pessimism over Chinese demand could be the culprit.

USDA pegged 2021-22 Chinese soybean imports at 103 million tonnes, up 3 million (110 million bushels) from this year’s forecast and almost certainly more than market participants expected. About 60% of U.S. soybean exports go to China, so disappointing Chinese demand could easily pad U.S. stocks.

A potential snag in USDA’s aggressive import forecast was apparent on Monday when China’s leading pig producer, Muyuan Foods Co Ltd 002714.SZ, said it used only 9.8% of soymeal in its feed last year, above the industry average of 18%.

That was due to cost-cutting amid high feed prices and may have been related to guidelines issued by Beijing last month that suggested the reduction of corn and soymeal in animal feed.

The idea that U.S. farmers will plant more soybean acres than the 87.6 million they told USDA back in March may also be capping gains in new-crop futures, though analysts generally seem to think that increases in corn acres may be relatively larger than those for soybeans.

