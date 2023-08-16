COLUMN-India's coal emissions set for new highs on low-grade imports: Maguire

By Gavin Maguire

LITTLETON, Colorado, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India's annual coal emissions are on track to scale new highs in 2023, after the power sector discharged record volumes of carbon dioxide in the first half and lifted imports of low-quality and high-polluting coal on world markets.

India's power producers discharged over 500 million tonnes of CO2 from burning coal over the first half of 2023, a 4% rise over the same period in 2022 when a new annual record for coal power emissions was set, data from think tank Ember shows.

Indian utilities use a mix of low-grade domestic coal plus imports to feed power stations, and coal shipments into the second largest coal consumer can provide a leading indicator of potential emissions from key coastal power plants, which are among the largest in the country.

Roughly 80% of India's thermal coal imports over the first half of 2023 came from Indonesia, South Africa and Russia, known for primarily exporting low-quality thermal coal which emits CO2 and sulphur dioxide when burned in power stations.

Around 7% of India's thermal imports came from Australia, supplier of some of the cleanest-burning coal on world markets.

But Australian supplies look set to diminish going forward after China, the top global coal importer, restored coal trade flows from Australia following improved relations between the countries.

Reduced availability of Australian coal on world markets will in turn likely lift Australian coal prices above those of rival grades and help steer cost-sensitive buyers towards cheaper and lower-quality suppliers.

IMPORT SWINGS

Indonesia has long been India's dominant supplier of energy coal, providing an average of 60% of the country's total thermal coal imports from 2017 through 2020, data from Kpler shows.

However, Indian coal importers have frequently adjusted the remaining portion of the country's coal import mix in response to market prices, grade availability and evolving demand from utilities for specific coal grades.

In 2021, when India's authorities pushed utilities to cut pollution just as China banned Australian coal imports following a diplomatic spat, Indian importers brought in more than twice the volume of Australian thermal coal as they averaged over the previous four years.

At the same time, India's imports from Indonesia slumped to the lowest since at least 2017, which allowed power firms to boost total coal power output despite reduced total coal import volumes, as the higher quality imports generated more power per tonne of coal burned than lower grade mixes.

However, import flows swung back towards historic norms in 2022 once global coal prices surged to record highs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine roiled all power fuel markets.

With the price of some key coal export grades more than doubling in 2022, several coastal coal plants in India were forced to scale back imports and power output last year.

KEY STATES

Reduced power generation by coastal plants forced interior power producers reliant on low-quality domestic coal to ramp output, resulting in higher overall emissions and a strained power grid.

In response to worsening coal pollution and threats of potential power shortages, New Delhi invoked emergency laws earlier this year that compelled coastal coal plants to maximise output.

That resulted in a rebound in India's total coal imports over the opening half of 2023 from the latter months of 2022.

However, cost-sensitive power producers in India have prioritised ensuring coal supply over lowering coal-fired emissions, resulting in a deterioration in India's coal-fired power sector efficiency and a continuing climb in emissions.

The country's coal-fired power output climbed to a record 632 terawatt hours over the first have of the year, up 3.8% from the same period in 2022, according to Ember.

Alongside the higher output, however, has been an equally steep climb in national coal-fired emissions, which amounted to roughly 519 million tonnes through the end of June.

Coal-power emissions in the coastal states of Tamil Nadu and Odisha - home to large coal-fired power plants fed mainly by imports - have climbed by more than twice the national average through May, Ember data shows.

Land-locked Chhattisgarh, one of India's top coal-consuming states, saw emissions climb by over 12% over the same period.

With clean-burning coal supplies from Australia set to tighten in the months ahead as Chinese buyers resume normal trade flows from Australia, Indian buyers will likely resort to increasing orders from the likes of Indonesia and Russia, which offer coal at lower prices than Australia but yield higher emissions in power plants.

In turn, this low grade coal will steer India's total emissions load to fresh highs in 2023, and lead to a further deterioration in air quality across South Asia.

