COLUMN-India risks widespread blackouts this summer: Kemp

India faces a persistent shortage of electricity over the next four months as rapid demand growth from air conditioners and refrigeration loads overwhelms the available generation on the network.

    By John Kemp
    LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - India faces a persistent
shortage of electricity over the next four months as rapid
demand growth from air conditioners and refrigeration loads
overwhelms the available generation on the network.
    India's grid reported a record load of 200,570 megawatts
(MW) on July 7, 2021, at the height of last summer, according to
the National Load Despatch Centre of the Power System Operation
Corporation (POSOCO).
    Since the middle of March, the grid has routinely reported
maximum loads above 195,000 MW, including a peak of 199,584 MW
on April 8 - less than 0.5% below the record.
    During the evening peak, when there is no solar generation
available and supplies are even more stretched, loads have hit
record levels in recent weeks.
    Exceptionally high loads have arrived far earlier this year,
well before the most intense period of summer heat, implying the
grid is in trouble (https://tmsnrt.rs/369Hnpq).
    In a symptom of the struggle to meet demand, the grid's
frequency has faltered since mid-March, dropping persistently
below target, with longer and more severe excursions below the
safe operating range.
    Chronic under-frequency is a sign the grid cannot meet the
full demand from customers and makes planned load-shedding or
unplanned blackouts much more likely.
    India has a frequency target of 50.00 cycles per second
(Hertz), with grid controllers tasked with keeping it steady
between 49.90 Hz and 50.05 Hz to maintain the network in a safe
and reliable condition.
    Grid controls begin to disconnect some loads automatically
if the frequency slows to 49.2 Hz with further load shedding at
49.0 Hz, 48.8 Hz and 48.6 Hz ("Review of the Indian electricity
grid code", 2020).
    In addition, relays in the grid's northern and western
regions are armed to disconnect load automatically if frequency
falls too quickly and drops below 49.9 Hz, while relays in the
south are armed to start load shedding at 49.5 Hz.
    But frequency has been below target so often for so long in
recent weeks it has sometimes appeared the system has been
forced to operate according to a much lower informal target
owing to inadequate generation.
    Since the middle of March, frequency has averaged just 49.95
Hz and has been below the lower operating threshold of 49.90 Hz
more than 23% of the time.
    On April 7, average frequency fell as low as 49.84 Hz and
was below the lower threshold for 63% of the day, according to
data from POSOCO.
    
    LOW COAL STOCKS
    Power producers' coal inventories remain very low, limiting
their ability to run coal-fired units at full capacity to meet
demand.
    Grid-connected generators hold coal stocks equivalent to
less than 9 days worth of consumption compared with 12 days at
the end of April 2021 and 18 days in 2019.
    Inventories have not really recovered since falling to a
critical low of just 4 days at the end of September 2021, when
fuel shortages resulted in widespread power cuts.
    Rapid growth in electricity demand ensured fuel consumption
stayed strong during the traditional winter stock building
period while high coal prices also discouraged restocking.
    India's rail ministry announced on April 12 that coal from
domestic mines and import terminals will be prioritised on the
rail network through the end of June to try to increase stocks.
    But the very low level of coal stocks at power plants at the
start of the maximum annual demand period indicates power
shortages are more or less inevitable over the next few months.
    
    AIR CONDITIONERS
    In contrast to widespread blackouts experienced in October
last year, the current problem is the result of strong demand as
well as supply problems.
    India's grid is under increasing pressure from the rapid
growth in load from commercial and residential air conditioners,
refrigeration and other loads, boosting electricity consumption
at all levels of coal stocking.
    Temperatures in northern India have been unusually high for
the time of year since mid-March, resulting in a rapid rise in
electricity demand.
    Peak daily loads in the seven days centred on April 8 were
more than 9% higher than the same period a year earlier.
    In an effort to curb rising electricity demand, the
government's Bureau of Energy Efficiency has mandated a default
setting of 24°C for air conditioners sold in India since 2020.
    Users can override the default but the government is relying
on inertia to establish 24°C as a standard comfort temperature.
    Average daily temperatures rose above 24°C in New Delhi as
early as March 13 and power demand has surged since then.
    The early arrival of hot weather means there have been 182
cooling degree days so far this year compared with a long-term
seasonal average of 99.
    But temperatures are likely to continue rising to a peak at
the end of June or beginning of July, pushing electricity demand
even higher over the next 2-4 months.
    Given the grid is already struggling, it is unlikely to be
able to serve higher loads between May and August, making load
shedding and other power cuts more or less inevitable during any
period of unusually hot weather.
    
