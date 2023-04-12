COLUMN-How much of March's dash for cash was rash? :Mike Dolan

By Mike Dolan

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Without a systemic tail to the March banking blowup, some of the near half trillion dollars that went to ground in cash money market funds in recent weeks could seep back to wider markets.

As investors assess the fallout of both the U.S. regional bank failures and Credit Suisse's demise in Europe, it looks likely credit conditions will tighten further as a result. But fears of systemic contagion at least seem wide of the mark.

Most investors appear reluctant to assume another wider economic shock unfolds from here and prefer to think the whole episode just hastens the end to Federal Reserve tightening.

The International Monetary Fund, for one, sees no deep U.S. or global recession ahead even if everyone is now back to forensically scouring incoming data for fresh clues.

Systemic stress monitors compiled by the U.S. government and European Central Bank are back down to levels seen before the Silicon Valley Bank bust on March 8 or even lower. The ECB's systemic risk indicator for the United States, for example, has returned to its lowest level in a year.

And so a big question then is what happens to the more than $350 billion that piled into to U.S. money market funds since the SVB collapse early last month - bringing year-to-date inflows there to more than half a trillion dollars.

Much of the money will just stay of course, thanks to the yawning gaps between the near 5% on offer in relatively safe government bills and Fed reverse repos and less attractive deposit or savings rates at most banks.

This is what JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic and team call the "the risk free hurdle of 5%" that equities and long-term bonds now have to overcome.

For market bears, this could remain a drain until the Fed pulls the plug on higher policy rates - sucking more bank deposits into money funds until banks start to match them, but then forcing banks to crimp lending further as their costs rise and upping recession risks into the bargain.

The speed of the Fed response is then key again of course - and yet another rate rise next month may just exaggerate the problem. With the three-month to 10-year yield curve still inverted by about 160 basis points - the deepest inversion in 40 years - there's little temptation to even move out the bond curve.

But on the assumption recession is avoided - or even that the technical earnings recession of two straight negative quarters in Q1 is now behind and priced - then there may be some rebalancing of the extreme money fund flows of March.

How much of that $350 billion of March money fund inflows - all of which went to government invested vehicles and brought total money fund assets to a record $5.3 trillion - was just stressed money that may return to asset markets once the systemic risks dissipate becomes an important point.

DE-STRESS

Money fund inflows jumped by some $1.1 trillion in the first four months of 2020 as the pandemic shock unfolded - even as Fed policy rates were floored to zero. But more than a third of that exited again between May and the end of that year - presumably seeing near zero interest rates as dead money once recoveries unfolded.

The near $400 billion that dashed for money funds after the Lehman Brothers bust in late 2008 - despite credit fears in some of those funds - had completely retreated by early 2010.

But this time will be different to those two episodes.

The relative interest rate attraction of bills and repos after the steepest Fed rate rises in 40 years should make this year's flows far stickier - unless or until the Fed were to embark on some dramatic rate easing.

Monitoring the weekly investment shifts, Bank of America's Michael Hartnett and team think cash will continue to outperform "until Fed cuts aggressively and EPS estimates trough."

And yet some institutional investment money may still rebalance if the banking quake is not in fact systemic and deep recession doesn't ensue.

Full-year 2023 S&P500 earnings estimates tipped slightly negative this month for the first time, down from a consensus of about 10% a year ago. But 2024 profit growth forecasts have pushed above 12% as a result and have held there.

BofA's own proprietary "Bull&Bear" indicator, which is based on high-frequency fund flows and speculative positioning, is equivocal - just marginally outside what it would consider a "buy" signal.

Either way, there's now no shortage of savings in cash if or when the lights go green.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

Systemic risk gauges retreat despite cash stockpiling

Money Fund Assets soar amid dash for cash

Fund flows: U.S. domiciled equities, bonds and money market funds

US and Europe consensus earnings growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024

