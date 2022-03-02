COLUMN-High stakes for U.S. corn, soy stocks with steep prices, Ukraine woes -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 1 (Reuters) - New-crop Chicago corn and soybean futures are at or near record levels for the time of year, and that should boost U.S. farmers’ enthusiasm to plant both this spring and potentially relieve the market of historic tightness.

However, which of the United States’ top crops producers will prefer is still up for debate given extremely dynamic market conditions. Recent corn strength and farmers’ classic love of the yellow grain could give it the edge, especially with the prospect that No. 4 exporter Ukraine’s upcoming growing season could be in jeopardy.

But more corn acres would mean less room for soybeans, and supplies of the oilseed may be squeezed even further if U.S. farmers fail to plant a near-record area.

Last month, CBOT December corn futures CZ2 averaged $5.90 per bushel, up 29% from last year. That is the second-highest February average for new-crop futures after $6.01 in 2011.

November soybean futures SX2 last month averaged $14.33 per bushel, up 21% on the year and topping 2011’s record by 6%.

In 2011, the corn harvest price (average of new-crop futures in October) jumped another 5% from February, but it fell 10% for soybeans.

New-crop soybeans in February traded 9% higher than in January on average, the biggest jump between the two months since 2008 and well above last year’s 2.6%. New-crop corn gains between the two months at 5% were the highest since 2011 and compare with a 3% gain last year.

The average prices of new-crop futures in February represent insurance guarantees to U.S. farmers for the upcoming harvest and the sky-high prices imply comfortable profits and potentially strong plantings of both corn and soybeans.

The new-crop soybeans-to-corn ratio averaged 2.34 in January and 2.43 in February, though it has crashed back down near 2.36 to begin March. The ratio can be an indicator of profitability potential, and values near or above 2.5 tend to favor soybeans.

High input costs and uncertain availability undoubtedly complicate that analysis this year, but the prices alone are certainly swinging toward corn right now.

Either way, there are reasons now for the market to be stressed over too few acres for both corn and soybeans given the situation in Ukraine, soybean losses and a to-be-determined corn crop in South America, and tight global stocks relative to demand for both crops.

BOTH AT RISK

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week tentatively pegged 2022 U.S. corn and soybean plantings at 92 million and 88 million acres, respectively. That was very close to industry analysts’ corn average of 91.8 million, but the soybean number was more than 1 million below the trade.

Although 88 million soybean acres is 1% more than last year and the third-highest ever, USDA’s balance sheet suggests those plantings are insufficient to maintain or expand U.S. soybean supplies into 2023. That is with the assumption domestic soybean use in 2022-23 will rise 3.3% from the current year.

USDA shows 2022-23 U.S. soybean stocks-to-use at 6.7% versus 7.4% this year and a carryout of 305 million bushels, down 20 million on the year. Just for fun, putting 89 million acres on USDA’s balance sheet and changing nothing else results in ending stocks of 357 million bushels.

USDA’s assumptions for corn, including a 181 bushel-per-acre yield, suggest a reasonable build in 2022-23 U.S. stocks with 92 million acres and demand nearly identical on the year. Ending stocks and stocks-to-use of 1.965 billion bushels and 13.2% compare with 1.54 billion and 10.4% this year.

The 2022-23 corn export projection of 2.35 billion bushels is 400 million lighter than 2020-21’s record, but that number has significant upside pending what happens to Ukraine’s upcoming crop or exports. The yield, four bushels above record, is also another potential item for debate.

USDA’s statistics agency is currently surveying farmers for the highly anticipated March 31 planting intentions report, so present market conditions are influencing responses. The survey period lasts until mid-March, and almost 79,000 farm operators were surveyed for last year’s report.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters, and views expressed above are her own.

