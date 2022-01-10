COLUMN-Have analysts broken their bias on U.S. winter wheat acres? -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat plantings will not top traders' lists of the most sought-after numbers in the Department of Agriculture's upcoming data dump, but wheat should not be overlooked on Wednesday as it will play an important role in the highly anticipated 2022 acreage mix.

Analysts have had a strong history with overestimating U.S. wheat acres in this report, though that tendency has recently faded, making it an unreliable trend.

In the past 22 Januarys, the trade average for winter wheat acres was below the reported figure only five times. But three of those instances occurred in the last four years, consistent with the leveling off in plantings after a steep decline mid-last decade.

This suggests analysts might have overcorrected for their previous high bias. Either way, their guesses are getting closer to the January acreage as the last three years featured the smallest margin of error within the last decade.

Interestingly, of the five years where the trade guess was too low on acres, the trade actually had the edge in three of those instances (2011, 2012, 2020) because the final acreage came in below both the analyst average and reported acreage from January.

That leaves just two of the 22 years, 2018 and 2021, when analysts lowballed winter wheat acres in January, and then final acres were even higher in the end.

USDA has a better track record in January than the trade, as the agency's January number was closer to the final than analysts' January prediction in 13 of the 22 years. On average in the last decade, the absolute January trade miss versus final plantings is double that of USDA.

Winter wheat seedings, which represent USDA's first planted area survey for 2022/23 U.S. crops, will be published on Wednesday at noon EST (1700 GMT).

2021 VERSUS 2022

In January 2021, the trade guess for U.S. winter wheat seedings was 1.4% below the actual, a relatively light miss in historical context. But the original idea was very off base, as final acres came in surprisingly higher.

Final 2021 winter wheat plantings landed 10.5% above the 111-year low set in 2020, by far the largest year-on-year increase since the 2011 and 2007 harvests. That acreage of 33.7 million acres was more than 2 million higher than analysts' January peg.

Combined U.S. corn and soybean acres in 2021 fell 3 million acres short of initial market expectations, so the wheat miss may have played a role. Industry participants also significantly overestimated total U.S. crop acres last year, meaning higher wheat acres this year could limit other top crops.

An increase in winter wheat acres can spell more potential for soybeans as they can be double-cropped after the wheat harvest, though yields are lower than full-season beans. U.S. farmers' concerns over high fertilizer costs for 2022 corn, which have been ongoing for months, could be a factor in the wheat acreage.

Analysts predicted 2022 U.S. winter wheat plantings at 34.26 million acres ahead of Wednesday's report, up 1.8% on the year. That would be the highest area in six years and would set up an epic miss if acres do not meet last year's levels.

There are only three years in the past 22 where analysts did not capture the year-on-year direction in wheat acres in January (2004, 2014, 2015). They predicted a fractional increase each time, but plantings were notably lower and the seedings report reflected those declines.

For 2022, hard red acres, grown mostly in Plains states like Kansas, are seen up 2.3% versus 2021. Soft red acres, predominant in the Midwest and mid-South, are pegged down 1.4%.

Wheat profitability, especially in recent years, has been poor relative to competitors like corn and soy, but unusually strong wheat prices this year may have made those calculations interesting.

New-crop Kansas City wheat futures KWU2 had surpassed $7 per bushel by the time farmers were planting this past fall, and prices a year earlier were just pushing past $5. Futures during planting were similar to this year's levels for the 2014, 2011 and to a lesser degree, 2012 harvests. Hard red winter wheat acres were higher than in the previous year in all three of those examples.

New-crop Chicago futures WU2 were also hovering above $7 per bushel early last fall compared with about $5.70 in September 2020. The 2011 harvest compares most closely, and soft red wheat acres were reasonably strong in that year.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

