COLUMN-Funds trim bullish CBOT bets again, some shorts creep in -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8 (Reuters) - Speculators have held a historically low number of short positions across U.S. grain and oilseed futures for more than a year now, though they started to add a bit more at the turn of the month, cementing a second consecutive week of net selling in most products.

Risk removal has been more prominent among money managers in the last couple weeks, but an uptick in gross shorts could signal their increasing comfort with upcoming supplies.

In the case of Chicago corn futures and options, money managers have added gross shorts for four consecutive weeks at an increasing rate, and their weekly add through May 3 was the largest for any week since November. Total corn shorts remain relatively low, but the trend is something to monitor.

Within the past decade, it has been more common for commodity funds to be net sellers of grains and oilseeds in May rather than buyers, though the bigger selloffs usually occur in June, July or early August as U.S. summer crop outcomes are more certain.

Investors were equally bullish toward U.S. grains and oilseed futures and options last year as they are now, causing fear among some analysts that funds’ huge exposure would cause an inevitable bloodbath. That big selloff never occurred, and funds have remained abnormally bullish in CBOT markets since September 2020.

Industry estimates peg world corn and wheat supplies below the current year for the upcoming 2022-23 cycle, but soybean stocks are seen higher.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will publish its first official 2022-23 outlooks Thursday, and analysts predict the same year-on-year trends for U.S. stocks.

USDA’s year-ago world ending stock estimates for 2021-22 all came in higher than trade estimates, and U.S. corn and soybean planting was efficient, unlike this year. CBOT corn futures made annual highs in early May 2021 and soybeans split highs between May and June, though prices were historically elevated through the end of the year.

WEEKLY MOVERS

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed that money managers were the heaviest sellers in the soy complex through the week ended May 3.

They sold about 20,200 soybean futures and options, more than 12,000 soybean oil and around 17,500 soybean meal contracts.

The managed money net longs as of May 3 in soybeans and soymeal futures and options, 153,253 and 73,751 contracts respectively, were both the lowest since January. Fund selling across the soy complex was the strongest for any week so far this year.

Selling in CBOT corn futures and options was light through May 3 at just over 7,100 contracts, dropping the managed money net long to 353,518 contracts. The CBOT wheat net long fell about 3,300 contracts and K.C. selling totaled about 5,500 contracts, though money managers were very light buyers of Minneapolis wheat.

U.S. corn planting has been running among the slowest in decades, but a heat wave across the Corn Belt next week should allow for a pace increase. Most-active CBOT corn futures Cv1 hit a three-week low on Friday of $7.76-1/2 per bushel, and most-active soybeans Sv1 notched a one-month low of $16.18.

CBOT soybean meal futures SMv1 have been notably weak in recent weeks, falling to $412.70 per short ton on Friday, its lowest since Jan. 31. Soybean oil futures were steadier late last week, though competing vegoil palm oil fell 5% on the Malaysian exchange Friday.

Most-actively traded CBOT and K.C. wheat futures approached three-week highs Friday, both adding 6% to 7% in the last three sessions. Minneapolis spring wheat futures hit contract highs on Friday, including $12.23 per bushel in the July contract MWEN2.

End-of-March Canadian wheat stocks on Friday were shown at 10.1 million tonnes, the lowest for the date since 1989 and below the trade estimate of 10.44 million.

U.S. winter wheat conditions are among the worst ever and spring plantings are not moving very quickly.

Near-record heat in March likely curbed the Indian wheat harvest, which had been slated for a sixth consecutive record.

Indian wheat exports surged this year on higher supplies, which was good timing with the loss of Ukraine. New Delhi maintains it will not have to cut exports in the upcoming season since stocks remain plentiful.

