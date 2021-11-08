COLUMN-Funds stage historic corn-buying spree ahead of futures skid -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov 7 (Reuters) - Speculators were much more friendly toward Chicago-traded corn last week than anyone had expected, though their bullish surge was immediately followed by a selloff across grain and oilseed futures.

Money managers in the week ended Nov. 2 boosted their net-long position in CBOT corn futures and options to 324,560 contracts from 244,790 a week earlier according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

That is their most bullish corn stance since early May, and it was their biggest corn-buying week in 14 months. The move was also based almost entirely on new longs, not short covering. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3CS6bxd)

In fact, the addition of 72,953 outright corn longs is an all-time record for any week since records began in 2006.

Trade estimates for fund buying in corn futures through Nov. 2 accounted for only half of the actual. Most-active corn futures Cv1 had rallied more than 5% that week in their strongest such move since July.

Most-active corn on Tuesday reached $5.86 per bushel, the contract’s highest level since Aug. 12, which featured a U.S. government crop report. Futures finished Friday off 5.6% from Tuesday’s top at $5.53.

Near-record production of U.S. corn-based ethanol, high energy prices, tight global wheat supplies and fears over lighter U.S. acres for next year all contributed to corn’s strength. Fluctuations in the U.S. dollar and the shortage of high-protein wheat lifted Chicago wheat futures Wv1 to nine-year highs.

Most-active wheat futures also rallied more than 5% through Nov. 2 and reached $8.07 per bushel that day, the contract’s highest level since December 2012. Money managers flipped to a net long of 5,900 CBOT wheat futures and options contracts from a net short of 8,619 a week earlier, and that was split between new longs and short covering. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3EOrUqr)

Money managers increased their net long in Kansas City wheat futures and options through Nov. 2 to a nine-month high of 57,315 contracts from 52,973 a week earlier. Their Minneapolis wheat net long reached 17,389 futures and options contracts, the highest since September 2010, and that was after an addition of 877 on the week.

Minneapolis wheat futures led the complex to the downside between Wednesday and Friday, as the December contract MWEZ1 fell 6.1% after having hit a more than 10-year high on Tuesday of $10.86-1/2 per bushel.

CBOT wheat fell 3.2% over the last three sessions and K.C. wheat shed 2.4%. Trade estimates suggest commodity funds late last week easily flipped back to bear territory in CBOT wheat.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

Soybeans have had a more difficult time justifying recent gains than have corn or wheat based on a strong U.S. crop, a fabulous start for Brazil and concerns about top consumer China’s soybean demand. Analysts on Friday pegged Brazil’s 2021-22 soybean crop at a record 143.94 million tonnes.

But elevated oil futures, including those for soybean oil and rival global vegoils, have helped prop up soybean futures against possibly bearish fundamentals. Most-active soybeans Sv1 gained 1.5% in the week ended Nov. 2, reaching a more than three-week high of $12.61 per bushel on that date.

Money managers during that period lifted their net long in CBOT soybean futures and options to 42,681 contracts from 23,911 in the prior week, their biggest soy-buying week since April. New longs played a slightly larger role than did short covering. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3GUIl6B)

That is funds' most optimistic soybean stance in a month, though they are estimated to have sold 35,500 soybean futures in the last three sessions, jeopardizing their 17-month net-long streak.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly update due on Tuesday could place even more pressure on the oilseed as the U.S. crop forecast is expected to increase along with ending stocks. The corn harvest is also seen slightly higher, but stocks are predicted to thin, likely on a predicted demand increase.

In CBOT soybean oil, money managers through Nov. 2 added just over 3,000 futures and options to their net long, which reached 88,748 contracts, their most optimistic since April.

Funds edged closer to flat in soybean meal, reducing their net short to 6,334 futures and options contracts from 15,141 in the prior week. The recent maximum was 40,324 contracts three weeks earlier.

Soybean meal futures SMv1 fell 1.3% over the last three sessions, the lightest of losses among the grains and oilseeds, though soybean oil futures BOv1 dropped more than 5%.

