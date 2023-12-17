COLUMN-Funds scramble out of more CBOT wheat shorts but firmly sell meal -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Speculators got caught on the wrong side of the Chicago wheat market when China began its U.S. wheat buying spree a few weeks ago, though the situation was ripe for a short covering rally given funds’ massive net short and CBOT wheat trading near three-year lows.

In the week ended Dec. 12, money managers slashed their net short in CBOT wheat futures and options to a 17-week low of 69,529 contracts versus 96,222 a week earlier. That included the reduction of more than 36,000 gross shorts, the most for any week since January 2018.

CBOT March wheat futures WH24 finished about 1% lower in the week ended Dec. 12, but they had been up as much as 3% on huge trading volumes early in that period, and they were also coming off a 10% surge in the week ended Dec. 5.

Open interest in CBOT wheat futures and options plunged nearly 13% in the week ended Dec. 12, just two weeks after a seasonal 12% reduction. Open interest would now be considered low for the date versus near average a week earlier.

Despite the recent short covering, funds remain in their most bearish wheat position for the month in six years. Wheat futures rose fractionally over the last three sessions thanks to a 2% jump on Friday.

Speculators in the two weeks ended Dec. 12 covered shorts in Kansas City wheat at a relatively similar rate as in CBOT wheat, resulting in a K.C. wheat net short of 30,704 futures and options, tied with 2017 for the date’s most bearish.

Funds covered some shorts in Minneapolis wheat futures and options but to a significantly lesser degree than in K.C. or CBOT, and the Dec. 12 managed money spring wheat net short of 26,768 contracts remains close to the record.

Most-active CBOT corn Cv1 shed 1% in the week ended Dec. 12, but short covering, likely in sympathy with wheat, turned funds into net buyers. Money managers trimmed their net short in CBOT corn futures and options to 151,570 contracts from 160,533 a week earlier.

Corn drifted a bit lower in the last three sessions as traders continue to weigh ample U.S. stocks with decent U.S. export demand and potential risks for Brazil’s second corn crop.

SOY COMPLEX

Most-active CBOT soybean meal futures SMv1 fell nearly 2% in the week ended Dec. 12 on healthy volume, and money managers hacked away at their huge bullish bets for the second week in a row. Their net long fell to 92,720 futures and options contracts from 118,182 a week earlier.

That is still considered strongly bullish, though funds have axed 24% of their gross long positions in the latest two weeks. Open interest in soymeal futures and options fell 5% in the week ended Dec. 12 and 16% in the three weeks ended Dec. 12, which started at record-high levels.

Money managers sold CBOT soybean futures and options for a fourth consecutive week, reducing their net long to 30,849 contracts from 36,633 a week earlier. That was despite gains of more than 1% in most-active futures Sv1.

In CBOT soybean oil futures and options, money managers extended their net short to 22,584 contracts, the largest since May, from 17,902 a week earlier. Most-active soyoil BOv1 gained fractionally during the week ended Dec. 12 but tumbled slightly in the following three sessions.

Soymeal futures dropped 1% between Wednesday and Friday, touching two-month lows on Wednesday. Soybeans eased slightly during that period as traders assess whether recent and forecast rains in Brazil’s center-west will be sufficient for the country’s soybean crop, the world’s most exported.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

(Reporting by Karen Braun; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

