COLUMN-Funds go deeper into record short U.S. bond territory: McGeever

ORLANDO, Florida, June 5 (Reuters) - Hedge funds' relentless selling of Treasuries shows no sign of abating, with the latest U.S. futures market data showing new record short positions across the curve.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data show that funds amassed new record short positions in two-, five- and 10-year Treasuries futures in the week through May 30, as uncertainty around the U.S. debt limit standoff reached fever pitch.

A short position is essentially a wager that an asset's price will fall, and a long position is a bet it will rise. In bonds, yields rise when prices fall, and move lower when prices increase.

Hedge funds take positions in bonds futures for hedging purposes and relative value trades, so the CFTC data is not always a reflection of purely directional bets.

Analysts say the huge buildup in short Treasuries futures positions in recent months may be rooted more in "basis" trading strategies between cash and futures contracts rather than an outright bet on higher yields.

Whatever is driving it, the selling momentum is remarkable.

The latest CFTC data show that in the week through May 30 speculative accounts grew their net short position in two-year Treasuries by 79,661 contracts to 969,863 contracts, raised their net short position in five-year bonds by 49,768 contracts to 983,837, and expanded their net short position in the 10-year space by 78,783 contracts to 850,421 contracts.

All are the largest net short positions since CFTC Treasuries futures were launched over 30 years ago, and amount to a combined net short position across the two-, five- and 10-year parts of the curve of around 2.8 million contracts.

That's significantly larger than the previous record net short total position in late 2018 of just over 2 million contracts, almost entirely down to the current extreme bearishness in the two-year space.

If hedge funds are selling, asset managers are buying. The latest CFTC data show asset managers are net long two-, five- and 10-year Treasuries futures to the tune of 1.0 million, 1.7 million and 1.3 million contracts, respectively.

This fits with fund flows data that show U.S. bond funds have accumulated net inflows of around $100 billion so far this year, according to Barclays. In the first five months of last year, these funds had posted net outflows of around $50 billion.

Bank of America's monthly fund manager survey in May showed that investors' allocation to bonds rose to a net 14% overweight, the largest allocation to bonds since March 2009.

There's a tug of war between speculators and asset managers, and neither side appears to have the advantage - the two-year yield is up a bit this year, while the 10-year yield is down a bit.

Anyone betting on a flatter yield curve this year will be in the money, but with curve inversions having reached historical levels recently, for how much longer? Strategists at Citi and Deutsche reckon the bias from here is for the curve to steepen.

