COLUMN-Funds cover CBOT corn shorts but sell soy for a 15th straight week -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures hit fresh contract lows yet again last week, but speculators reacted differently in both markets, covering short positions in corn while adding them in beans.

In the week ended Feb. 27, money managers cut their net short in CBOT corn futures and options to 295,258 contracts from a record 340,732 a week earlier, and that was predominantly due to the disposal of gross short positions.

But in CBOT soybeans, money managers extended their net short to 160,653 futures and options contracts from 136,677 a week earlier, driven by an influx of gross shorts.

That is the second largest managed money net short in beans behind 168,835 contracts in May 2019, and it marked funds' 15th consecutive week as net bean sellers, which is a record.

CBOT May corn fell more than 2% in the week ended Feb. 27 and May soybeans were down 3.6%, both notching contract lows last Monday. Corn was down as much as 5.5% during the period, but surged more than 2% last Monday and Tuesday, corn’s biggest two-session gain in more than three months.

Over 35,000 gross shorts were covered in corn last week, the most for any week since early October, though funds added more than 20,000 gross bean shorts, a three-week high. The last time such a disparity existed was in January 2020, when money managers were modestly net short both.

Processors, producers and end users in the week ended Feb. 27 boosted their net long in CBOT soybean futures and options by more than 29,000 contracts, and the resulting net long of 65,477 is among the biggest ever. Producer net longs are rare and only occur when speculators are super short, so any pullback here could signal that funds are done, or will soon be done selling.

Heavy U.S. and global grain and oilseed supply outlooks have driven the aggressive downward momentum in prices, but this has paused at least temporarily. Between Wednesday and Friday, May corn added 0.3% and May soybeans were up 0.9%. Both gained nearly 1% in the overnight session Sunday to Monday.

CBOT May wheat hit a new contract low in the latest overnight session following a 4.5% slide in futures between Wednesday and Friday. The week ended Feb. 27 featured modest gains and near 1% and money managers had trimmed their CBOT wheat net short to 56,326 contracts from 68,524 a week earlier.

While investors continue carrying heavy short bets in grains and oilseeds, the opposite story has been true for U.S. cotton futures, which last week hit the highest levels since September 2022 on a stock shortage.

Money managers in the week ended Feb. 27 held a net long in ICE No. 2 cotton of 94,038 futures and options contracts, their most bullish cotton view since October 2021. Money managers were net short cotton in mid-January, though the net buying of more than 100,000 contracts since then is unprecedented.

Cotton futures had been up as much as 27% so far in 2024, their best start to a year since 2011, but they traded limit-down on Friday following the runaway rally. Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

