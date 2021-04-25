COLUMN-Funds boost bullish soy bets but sell corn despite huge rally -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago-traded grains and oilseeds have gone on an impressive rally this month, though speculators took a much greater interest in soybeans than corn last week despite corn futures gaining ground on beans.

Both nearby May and December CBOT corn futures have surged nearly 16% so far this month while May and November soybeans have each jumped 7%. Investors have maintained very bullish corn bets since late last year, but their soybean enthusiasm has waned over the last several months.

In the week ended April 20, money managers reduced their net long position in CBOT corn futures and options by nearly 18,000 on the week to 383,998 contracts, against the expectations for heavy buying. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3gAwVKA)

They were also pegged as substantial buyers of soybeans. Money managers boosted their net long by just over 30,000 contracts to 172,544 futures and options contracts, their most bullish soy view since early January. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3gAKYQq)

Most-active corn and soybean futures both rose nearly 5% in the week ended April 20, and data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission revealed that commercial end users were big buyers of corn during the period. Index traders also raised their bets but to a lesser degree.

Market watchers had been concerned that recent cold weather in the United States would delay corn planting, but focus last week turned to South America where prolonged dry weather threatens to reduce southern Brazil’s corn crop.

Rumors that China might be looking for new-crop corn cargoes also supported the corn market, though there have been some concerns that the Asian country’s soybean demand might not live up to lofty expectations, keeping soybean futures in check.

China reportedly booked large volumes of new-crop French wheat last week, earlier than normal, and that along with dry and cold weather risks to U.S. wheat added more fuel to grains and oilseeds.

Friday featured contract highs for most-active July corn, soybean, soybean oil and wheat futures, though soybean meal futures ended 7% off their mid-January top. That followed big volume trading on Thursday, where futures hit new benchmarks.

Most-active wheat on Thursday topped $7 per bushel for the first time since May 2014, front-month soybeans broke through $15 for the first time since June 2014, and nearby corn futures ended up the daily 25-cent limit, uncommon for a non-government report day.

In the last three sessions, trade estimates suggest commodity funds bought 92,000 corn futures, 24,000 soybean futures and 29,000 CBOT wheat futures, though the predictions have been frequently overdone in recent weeks.

WHEAT AND SOY PRODUCTS

Chicago wheat futures have rallied nearly a dollar per bushel so far in April, though monthly gains in the Kansas City and Minneapolis contracts exceed one dollar. Rising global feed prices, especially those for corn, are seen increasing global wheat use for livestock feeding.

Extremely dry conditions in the northern U.S. Plains raise risks for the spring wheat crop, and recent freezing temperatures in U.S. winter wheat areas may have caused some injury to the plants that had already emerged from dormancy.

In the week ended April 20, money managers flipped to a net long of 1,583 CBOT wheat futures and options contracts from a net short of 13,217 in the prior week, and short covering was slightly more prominent. They had been bearish for just three weeks.

Funds broke their nine-week selling streak in Kansas City wheat futures and options, increasing their net long position to 18,747 contracts from 11,028. They also boosted their Minneapolis long to 12,118 futures and options contracts from 9,680, their second week of respectable buying.

July CBOT and Minneapolis wheat rose more than 7% in the last three sessions while Kansas City gained more than 8%. Front-month Minneapolis wheat broke $7 per bushel last week for the first time since 2017, though K.C. has not touched that level since late 2014.

Through April 20, money managers increased their net long in CBOT soybean oil futures and options to 89,992 contracts from 81,165 a week earlier. They also extended their soybean meal long to 48,047 contracts from 43,830.

Soybean oil continues to heat up on global vegetable oil demand and tightness in supplies. Most-active futures hit 59.74 cents per pound on Friday, the highest in a decade, and the contract is up 11% so far this month. Most-active soybean meal has risen nearly 7% since mid-April but is up only fractionally on the month.

