COLUMN-Funds avoid CBOT grain, oilseed shorts while awaiting U.S. plantings -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 27 (Reuters) - Speculators’ gross short bets in Chicago grains and oilseeds have been historically light this month ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. growing season and next week’s planting survey, which has a reputation for volatility.

Market participants have also been trying to assess the short- and long-term impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its second month. Agricultural shipments out of major exporter Ukraine have been extremely slow and spring sowing area could be less than half of original ideas.

Commodity funds have held collectively bullish views toward U.S. grains and oilseeds since mid-2020. As of March 22, the combined net long of 823,057 futures and options contracts is the third-largest on record. That includes CBOT corn, wheat, soybeans and products, and Kansas City and Minneapolis wheat.

Speculators’ outright short bets have dipped below 100,000 futures and options contracts, and although they ticked up slightly in the latest week, they remain among the lightest.

For comparison, gross grain and oilseed shorts were well over 1 million contracts in May 2019 when money managers’ combined net short hit an all-time low.

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed that money managers increased their net long position in CBOT corn futures and options by about 11,000 contracts in the week ended March 22.

The resulting net long of 384,101 contracts is funds’ most bullish corn view since April 2021 and nearly identical to the year-ago levels. The latest move stemmed primarily from the addition of new longs and came despite a fractional decline in futures.

Money managers added about 3,500 CBOT soybean futures and options through March 22 to their net long, which reached 174,192 contracts. That coincided with a 2.3% rise in most-active futures. Funds’ soy position has not changed much in over a month.

In Chicago wheat, money managers trimmed their net long to 19,511 futures and options contracts through March 22 from 22,945 a week earlier. That was largely on the addition of new shorts, which although light, was funds’ first increase in gross wheat shorts in five weeks.

Open interest in CBOT wheat increased 1% through March 22 but remains below average compared with most previous years. Corn and soy open interest rose 3% and 2%, respectively, and are above average.

Money managers cut their net long in CBOT soybean meal futures and options by about 2,000 contracts through March 22, but the resulting 101,164 contracts is still among the all-time highest. In the same week, funds reduced their net long in CBOT soybean oil by just over 5,000 contracts to 84,078.

CBOT soybean meal futures SMv1 hit $494.70 per short ton on Friday, the most-active contract’s highest level since June 5, 2014, and funds are expected to have extended bullish bets since Tuesday. The contract’s record is $541.80 on Sept. 4, 2012.

Investors do not typically make large changes to their CBOT views in late March due to the U.S. government’s approaching planting survey, coming March 31 at noon EDT (1600 GMT). Analysts have had a tougher time predicting these numbers in recent years, leading to large swings in corn and soybean futures on and after the end-of-March report.

The average trade guesses for 2022 U.S. corn and soybean planted acres are 92 million and 88.7 million, respectively, which would be the largest combined corn and bean area in history. That compares with 93.4 million corn and 87.2 million beans last year. This year’s estimates have a wide range, especially for soybeans.

Large areas are supported from a pure price perspective. New-crop futures both hit contract highs on Wednesday - corn CZ2 at $6.80-1/2 per bushel and soybeans SX2 at $15.20-1/4. Corn ended the week 1.7% off that high and soybeans 1.5% off.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters and views expressed above are her own.

Managed money net position in CBOT corn futures and optionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Lh3Tvo

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.