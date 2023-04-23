COLUMN-Funds add to bullish bets in CBOT corn, meal before late week sell-off -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, April 23 (Reuters) - Speculators have recently restored some of the Chicago grain and oilseed optimism that they sharply reduced in early March, though heavy price pressure late last week may have once again sent some longs toward the exit.

In the week ended April 18, money managers increased their net long position in CBOT corn futures and options to 49,434 contracts from 27,112 a week earlier, marking their most bullish corn view since Feb. 28.

Funds have been net corn buyers for five consecutive weeks for the first time since September. They added gross longs in all five weeks, though short covering was more prominent in three of the five, including the latest week.

But some of those longs may have already been scrapped in the last three sessions, as CBOT corn futures CN3 fell 4.5% in the July contract and 4% in the December. July corn's Friday settle of $6.15-1/4 per bushel was the lowest in a month, and December's $5.48 was its lowest settle since July.

CBOT July soybeans SN3 on Friday settled below its 200-day average for the first time since March 30, capping off losses of nearly 3% over the last three sessions.

But beans had jumped more than 1% in the week ended April 18, and money managers added nearly 10,000 contracts to their net long, which reached 134,782 futures and options contracts.

CBOT July soymeal futures rose fractionally through April 18, though money managers increased their net long by 10,000 to 105,682 futures and options contracts, a one-month high. That also snapped funds' five-week meal selling streak.

Funds have been net sellers of CBOT soyoil futures and options in 16 of the last 20 weeks, including the one ended April 18 despite a small rise in futures. Their new net short position of 15,743 contracts, up nearly 3,200 on the week, is their most bearish soyoil stance since September 2019.

With Friday's fall in July soybeans, the July contracts of CBOT corn, soybeans and wheat, as well as the December ones for corn and wheat and November for soybeans, are all trading below the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day averages.

Plentiful, cheap Brazilian beans coupled with mediocre demand from China have eased global soybean supply concerns. U.S. export demand for soybeans, corn and wheat has been weak, and although Russia has threatened to pull out of the Black Sea export deal next month, markets were under pressure late last week.

CBOT July wheat WN3 fell more than 5% between Wednesday and Friday, and Friday's finish of $6.73 per bushel is the contract's lowest settle since September 2021. CBOT wheat on Friday ended 1-1/2 cents below corn in the front month, the first such occurrence outside of delivery since June 2021.

July wheat had rallied 3.7% in the week ended April 18, but that represented very little fund buying. Money managers trimmed their net short to 102,983 futures and options contracts from 104,247 a week earlier. That is their most bearish CBOT wheat view for the time of year since 2017.

Money managers were net buyers of Kansas City wheat futures and options for a fifth consecutive week, raising their net long through April 18 to 10,591 contracts from 9,229 a week earlier. K.C. July wheat futures also shed 5% in the latest three sessions.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

