COLUMN-Funds add length in CBOT corn, soy before late-week downturn in prices -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec 4 (Reuters) - Speculators bought Chicago corn, soybean and soybean product futures and options during the last few days of November, a reversal from the prior week’s moves, though bulls may have pitched some positions late last week amid heavier losses in soybean oil and corn.

Most-active CBOT corn Cv1 and soybean Sv1 futures both rose about 2% in the four-day week ended Nov. 29, and money managers added roughly 20,000 futures and options contracts to each of their respective net longs.

That resulted in a corn net long of 191,631 futures and options contracts, a three-week high. Money managers’ soybean net long rose to 102,104 contracts, also a three-week high, based on Friday’s data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Funds covered gross shorts in both corn and soybeans through Nov. 29, though the addition of new longs was the more prominent feature.

Open interest in corn futures and options was down 14% on the year as of Nov. 29, and for soybeans it was down 9%. However, those are off 30% and 42%, respectively, from the same week in 2020, when open interest for both was at record highs for the time of year.

Corn futures lost 3.5% in the last three sessions, on Friday hitting the most-active contract’s lowest levels since August before settling at $6.46-1/4 per bushel. New-crop December 2023 corn CZ3 ended below $6 for the first time since August.

Soybean futures lost 1.4% between Wednesday and Friday as disappointment over U.S. biofuel targets was partially offset by increasingly poor weather for Argentina’s crop, a smaller canola crop in Canada and strength in soymeal.

CBOT soy product futures were up in the week through Nov. 29, soyoil to a larger degree at 2%. Money managers expanded their soyoil net long by more than 5,000 to 105,503 futures and options contracts, and they added more than 3,000 meal contracts to lift their bullish soymeal views to 74,861 contracts.

CBOT soybean oil futures BOv1 fell more than 6% on Thursday alone, and the day’s total trading volume was the third-largest in more than a decade, signaling that many soyoil bulls may have pulled the plug last week. The other two days were Nov. 23, 2016, and Feb. 13, 2018.

Most-active soyoil lost 10.6% in the last three sessions, ending at 65.22 cents per pound on Friday. Part of soyoil’s strength over the last year or two has been tied with ideas that biofuel use will significantly rise in the coming years, which was not exactly reflected in the U.S. volumes proposed last week.

Soymeal futures SMv1 added 4% between Wednesday and Friday, reaching a one-month high on Thursday of $426.50 per short ton.

CBOT wheat futures Wv1 fell 3.6% in the week ended Nov. 29, and the managed money net short reached yet another recent max of 54,068 futures and options contracts, the largest since May 2019. That was an increase of less than 1,000 contracts on the week.

CBOT wheat dropped nearly 3% on Friday, reaching the lowest price since Aug. 19, then settling at $7.61 per bushel. Both CBOT wheat and corn faced heavy pressure on Friday as U.S. export demand is slim and cheaper Black Sea supplies have commanded theglobal market

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- Managed money net position in CBOT corn futures and optionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3UmN46F

(Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.