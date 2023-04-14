COLUMN-Forecasts start fast-tracking El Nino, though jury still out on 'super' event -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. forecasters have significantly increased confidence over the last few weeks that an El Nino event will unfold in the next couple of months as opposed to later in the year, potentially influencing the weather outlook for many global crops this year.

If realized, the El Nino would come after a somewhat rare three-season run of La Nina, which happens when the surface waters of the equatorial Pacific Ocean become sufficiently cooler than normal.

But some of those waters are unusually warm now, to the degree typically reserved for very strong El Nino events. However, strong suppressive trade winds have not yet allowed this warmth to disperse across the ocean and allow El Nino to gain its footing.

RAPID WARMING

The official U.S. outlook seems to suggest the winds will calm down soon enough, as forecasters on Thursday placed 62% odds on El Nino conditions during the May-July period, up sharply from last month’s prediction of about 36%.

El Nino chances increase even more a couple of months later as the three-month period centered on August now has 80% odds versus 56% last month.

The sudden escalation of this forecast is driven by the rapid warming of waters in the easternmost equatorial Pacific as well as in the subsurface layer of water along the entire length of the equatorial Pacific.

Last week, sea surface waters directly off the coast of Peru reached 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal. The most recent two weeks where the anomaly was as warm or warmer were in July 2015, preceding the 2015-16 El Nino event, and in June 1998, coming off the 1997-98 event.

In fact, those waters have never been that warm outside of those years at any point since, highlighting the intense potential of the current setup. Both 2015-16 and 1997-98, along with 1982-83 and to a lesser degree 1972-73, were considered “Super El Ninos” because of their uncanny strength.

Further west along the equator in the important Nino 3.4 region, there was no anomaly in the surface water temperatures last week. Temperatures here need to deviate a half degree Celsius or more to warrant El Nino or La Nina conditions, but they must sustain over a period of several months in order to be officially classified.

A few forecasters see a possible Super El Nino in 2023. It is among the most aggressive outlooks, but the Australian Bureau of Meteorology model this week showed the Nino 3.4 anomaly above 2 degrees in August. That has never happened, but 1997 and 2015 were close.

CROP THOUGHTS

Only two other triple La Ninas have occurred in the last 70 years (1973-76, 1998-2001). A moderate El Nino was observed on the fourth year in the former, and the latter was followed up with a neutral ENSO event, so Super El Nino has not been the outcome after a La Nina run.

However, the strong 1972-73 El Nino followed a two-peat La Nina and preceded the three-peat. Just for fun, the 1972 corn crop was excellent and 1973 was very good, though 1974 was very poor.

The timing of El Nino is most immediately pressing in the Southern Hemisphere, which begins planting wheat next month. Australia, usually dry during El Nino, is coming off three bumper wheat harvests. Argentina, often wet during El Nino, is wrapping up a catastrophic crop year due to severe drought.

U.S. summer weather, including outcomes for corn and soybean yields, is not as tightly linked with ENSO as in the Southern Hemisphere, but it is still a hot topic among market participants.

Years that featured El Nino or neutral-positive ENSO have been linked with some of the most successful U.S. corn crops ever, though there are some outliers like 2012.

Over the last several months, ENSO has been tracking closely with 1971-72, but 2001-02 is also in the mix. That scenario is a little troubling as 2002 featured drought in the U.S. Plains, sizably cutting crop yields.

Recent ENSO readings have also been somewhat similar to 1996-97, though El Nino had started in 2014 and lasted through the 2015-16 event. U.S. corn yield was disappointing but not terrible in 1997 and was slightly above average in 2015. Soy yields were good in 1997 and a bit above average in 2015.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- Weekly ENSO readings 2022/23https://tmsnrt.rs/401l77a

Graphic- Monthly ENSO readingshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MInb0O

(Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.