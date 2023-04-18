COLUMN-Europe’s extraordinary good fortune with winter weather: Kemp

By contrast, Asia’s winter temperatures were +2.07°C warmer over the six months as a whole and North America’s temperatures were only +1.23°C above the long-term seasonal average.

In recent decades, temperatures have been trending higher across the whole hemisphere but the impact has been especially pronounced across the Eurasian landmass.

Chartbook: Winter temperatures 2022-2023

Facing pressure on gas and electricity supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s gas and electricity consumption was suppressed in large part by warm weather, helping stretch gas inventories and avoid shortages.

Next year it might not be so lucky. Statistically, the region must expect next winter to be colder – which means it will likely use more gas with more pressure on inventories and supplies.

Europe’s policymakers, businesses and households were extraordinarily fortunate this winter; that should not make them complacent about winter 2023/24.

