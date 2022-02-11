COLUMN-EU emissions prices become politically sensitive: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - EU emissions allowances have increased to more than 90 euros per tonne, up by more than 150% compared with the same period last year to their highest level on record, taking them towards a politically sensitive level.

The soaring cost of allowances to emit carbon dioxide is the result of a rapid manufacturing-intensive economic recovery after the coronavirus-driven recession.

The record price of gas has also encouraged power generators to run coal-fired units for more hours this winter, despite the relatively mild temperatures so far.

Coal-fired units emit far more carbon dioxide per megawatt-hour of power produced than their gas-fired counterparts, which has driven up the demand for allowances.

Given the fixed supply of allowances under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), the result has been a surge in their cost (https://tmsnrt.rs/3oJgwH0).

The EU’s cap-and-trade system has been deliberately engineered to generate progressively higher prices in order to encourage a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions at the lowest possible cost.

The system is also intended to encourage the development and finance the deployment of alternative zero-emissions energy systems.

So far, the system’s emissions limits apply only to a limited number of businesses engaged in electricity and heat generation, energy-intensive industries, and commercial aviation.

But policymakers are considering whether to apply the system to a wider number of businesses and industrial sectors in future.

However, the rapid escalation of emissions prices is taking them to a politically sensitive level and is likely to increase scrutiny of the system and whether it is ready to be extended to more industrial sectors.

POLITICAL SENSITIVITY

The ETS is a policy market in which both the supply and demand for allowances is determined by the legislative framework that can be altered by policymakers.

By contrast, oil and gas are commodity markets in which both physical supply and demand are largely determined by outside forces that cannot readily by altered by policymakers in the short or medium term.

In both policy and commodity markets, however, the sensitivity of prices for businesses, households and elected policymakers depends on a range of factors.

Price levels compared with recent experience; direction of change; rate of change; expectations about the future; and relative change compared with other prices and incomes all determine when prices become controversial.

In addition, the frequency with which consumers and businesses are confronted by prices and their share of total income or expenditure play an important role in determining the visibility and sensitivity of prices.

The combination of record high emissions prices, their escalation by more than 150% over the last year, and expectations they could rise even further in future are all indicators they are becoming more sensitive.

Emissions prices are rising much faster than businesses or consumers can offset them by investing in new energy technology or changing their behaviour to reduce emissions and limit expenditure.

NARROW APPLICATION

The potential for unpredictable and damaging price volatility is why cap-and-trade systems are generally inferior to carbon taxes that provide gradual and predictable increases in the cost of emissions.

In commodity markets, policymakers must accept volatility because they have little or no control over either supply or demand of the physical commodity.

In policy markets, however, accepting volatility is a deliberate choice because policymakers can always alter the supply or demand of allowances to smooth adjustments, in the same way they can create money or credit.

At present, the political visibility and sensitivity of escalating emissions prices is limited because they are paid by only a relatively small number of businesses.

For most consumers and businesses, the escalating cost of emissions remains a small proportion of their total expenditures and is essentially invisible.

But the recent volatility in emissions prices is likely to give policymakers pause before extending the ETS to more businesses and a wider number of sectors.

Increases in the price of oil, gas and electricity are sensitive but at least policymakers can largely disclaim responsibility for them.

Even then, European policymakers have recently tried to blunt the impact through temporary price limits, bill rebates, subsidies and tax cuts.

Similar increases in emissions prices that hit a wider range of businesses and consumers would be harder to disclaim and politically unsustainable.

CYCLICAL PRICING

Emissions prices have always had an important cyclical component and are likely to fall when the business cycle next turns down.

In future, more comfortable gas inventories, lower gas prices, less coal combustion and hedge fund profit-taking are also likely to cause allowance prices to retreat.

In the short term, however, restricted supply and strong demand is pushing them higher and towards levels that are likely to put much more pressure on policymakers.

The design of the ETS is haunted by the collapse of prices to zero or very low levels below 10 euros per tonne in 2007-2008 and again in 2011-2017.

In both cases, higher-than-anticipated supply of allowances coincided with lower-than-forecast demand as a result of a lower level of economic activity.

Policymakers have responded by deliberately reducing the supply of allowances to ensure higher prices and a faster reduction in emissions in line with the EU’s net zero strategy.

But the market has tightened much faster than expected as a result of the rapid economic upswing following the coronavirus recession and its focus on energy-intensive manufacturing rather than services.

Europe’s gas and electricity crisis during the winter of 2021/22 has intensified the squeeze on available supply by forcing power producers to run coal-fired units for more hours.

In turn, hedge funds and other investors have anticipated, accelerated and amplified the rise in prices by accumulating allowances.

The result is that prices have climbed much faster than policymakers expected when the supply of allowances was tightened, thrusting the market into the spotlight.

John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((john.kemp@thomsonreuters.com))

