COLUMN-Downward pressure builds for US corn exports as China ducks out -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn shippers should be in their peak season, but key buyer China has cancelled cargoes this week, placing more scrutiny on export potential, particularly with a massive harvest expected out of Brazil by mid-year.

U.S. exports are already expected to be lower than average due to higher prices and thinner supplies, but demand has been weak, even without China. U.S. export bookings to all non-China destinations are at the second-lowest levels for the date in at least 20 years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest prediction for 2022-23 U.S. corn exports is 47 million tonnes (1.85 billion bushels), down 25% from last year, though sales through April 20 were down 33%.

U.S. corn sales for 2022-23, which ends Aug. 31, totaled 38.45 million tonnes (1.51 billion bushels) as of April 20, some 82% of USDA's forecast. That is below the average of 88%, tied with the same date in 2020 but above 78% in 2019 (for the 2018-19 year).

Final U.S. corn exports in 2018-19 were 10% lower than USDA's April forecast, though they were 3% higher in 2019-20 as global corn demand started to rise in mid-2020, especially from China.

The last two times U.S. corn exports were lower than the 2022-23 expectations were 2019-20 (36.1 million tonnes or 1.78 billion bushels) and 2012-13 (16.5 million tonnes or 730 million bushels). The former was a high supply year and the latter a lower one, and 2022-23 falls about in the middle.

From April 20, corn sales would need to reach 8.5 million tonnes to reach USDA's forecast, a three-year high and above average by both volume and percentage. Historically, that is difficult to do when Brazil has a bumper crop on deck and cancellations have already begun.

Overall, U.S. corn shipments have been proportional to the sales, but exporters have recently been unable to string together two or more weeks of decent volumes.

The near-term export outlook may be dampened by closures on the Upper Mississippi River over the next three weeks, and high flood waters could soon force more closures downstream.

CHINA BOWING OUT

On Thursday, USDA confirmed the week's second cancellation of U.S. corn sales to China, bringing the total to 560,000 tonnes (22 million bushels). Those volumes will likely be replaced with cheaper supplies coming online in Brazil in a couple months.

As of April 20, China had 8.6 million tonnes of U.S. corn on the books for 2022-23 delivery, and 3.7 million still awaited shipment. That compares with sales of 14 million and 23 million on the same dates in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Outstanding corn sales to China are comprised mostly of new purchases since March, implying those are among the ones now being cancelled. As of March 9, China had 4.56 million tonnes in sales and about 375,000 tonnes were unshipped. By March 30, sales climbed to 8.1 million and unshipped corn totaled 3.6 million tonnes.

China has been hot and cold on U.S. corn, but top buyer Japan never heated up. Corn sales to Japan for 2022-23 have been progressing at the slowest pace in over 20 years since at least September, and they now stand at 5.3 million tonnes, down more than 40% from the same date last year.

China only began accepting Brazilian corn shipments at the end of last year, though Japan frequently imports several million tonnes. Brazil exported 1.8 million tonnes to Japan between January and March, a seven-year high for the quarter.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

