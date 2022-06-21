COLUMN-Crop Watch: Soy health improves in heat; corn mostly holds up -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 21 (Reuters) - Hot and dry weather across the U.S. Corn Belt last week helped many of the Crop Watch soybeans accelerate growth, and although corn health took a slight dip, condition scores remain relatively strong.

The mood among Crop Watch producers is largely positive when it comes to corn prospects, though there is moderate anxiety over the recent and expected drier trend. There is some time for the pattern to change before pollination, which is two to five weeks away for the Crop Watch corn.

Forecasts suggest the mid-month heat wave will give way to more average or even cooler temperatures to finish June, though precipitation totals will remain on the lighter side for most Crop Watch locations, except for Minnesota and North Dakota. The rest-of-June outlook is particularly dry in eastern areas, including southeastern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Dry corn fields may be able to afford lighter amounts of weekly moisture until pollination, but yields could be limited if rainfall is scarce through the pollination period, especially if the heat returns.

Crop Watch corn in Kansas and both Illinois locations should pollinate first in about two to three weeks, and mid-July is the target for Indiana, eastern Iowa and Nebraska. All other fields should pollinate in late July, except for North Dakota, where mid-August is most likely.

HEALTH CHECKUP

Crop Watch follows 11 corn and 11 soybean fields across nine U.S. states from planting through harvest, and the producers are assigning condition scores to their fields each week using a scale of 1 to 5.

These are largely visual assessments for now, and yield potential will be evaluated separately in the coming weeks. A condition score of 1 could be considered very poor, 3 average and 5 excellent.

This is the first week where all 22 fields are being scored, adding the Ohio corn and both North Dakota fields. Those three are in the roughest shape for now, especially in North Dakota.

The North Dakota corn starts at a 2 after hail damage on Sunday night. Without the hail, the producer would have scored it a 3, and he thinks the corn could mostly grow out of that damage. Otherwise, extreme winds have hampered development for both corn and soybeans in his area of east central North Dakota.

The Ohio corn starts at a 3 as it was planted into wet soil, limiting early root development. Ohio was wetter than most other Midwestern states last month, and the producer reports some replanting in the area.

The 11-field average corn condition lands at 4.25, down from the previous nine-field average of 4.81. Those previous nine fields average 4.64 this week with trims in both Iowa locations and a 1-point fall for Kansas. All three had perfect 5s last week, though hot and dry weather clipped health in Kansas and eastern Iowa as did unevenness in the western Iowa corn.

The South Dakota producer saw a slight improvement in his corn with the warm weather, but all other ratings were unchanged. That is despite some corn rolling their leaves in the afternoon heat, including in southeastern Illinois and Nebraska, both of which need rain.

Dry, warm conditions last week slightly improved soybeans in South Dakota and western Iowa, and greatly improved them in Ohio, where conditions moved to a 4 from a 3 last week. No other changes were made, though a couple other producers noted the slow-growing beans benefited from recent warmth.

Initial conditions for the North Dakota soybeans are a 1, and they might have scored a 2 at best without Sunday’s hail. Emergence for the June 5 planted field has been terrible due to windy weather and wet conditions, and the producer was contemplating replanting the field prior to the storm.

He will replant the Crop Watch soybeans in the next couple of days, and he reports many area producers are doing the same.

The 11-field soybean condition comes in at 3.61, down from last week’s 10-field average of 3.73. However, those same 10 fields rise to 3.88 this week, and these scores are a bit lighter than the year-ago conditions.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter feed using handle @kannbwx.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- Crop Watch Producers 2022https://tmsnrt.rs/3PQdaxM

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.