COLUMN-Crop Watch: Rains ease progress; Indiana corn to top forecast -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct 11 (Reuters) - Only one of the 22 U.S. Crop Watch fields was harvested within the last week as rain slowed activity in some areas. Half of the Crop Watch fields have now been completed, and producers are still mostly pleased with results.

Soybeans in South Dakota were finished on Thursday, and the yield score came in at the expected 3.25. That represents a yield slightly above average on the 1-to-5 scale, where 5 would be well above average or record.

Minnesota and Indiana producers started their corn fields over the weekend and will finish sometime this week. Minnesota corn is going as expected so far, but the yield score has been raised to 4.5 from 4 in Indiana based on early efforts.

The Indiana fields had little to no rain for almost six weeks from late July to late August, and that caused the soybeans to be disappointing. But the producer says the corn was likely able to hang on better than he thought because of well-timed rains before and after the dry stretch and the subsoil moisture during it.

The only score adjustment this week was to the Indiana corn, and that increased the 11-field, unweighted average corn yield to 3.82 from 3.77 last week. The soybean average is unchanged at 3.75, which aside from last week is the best score since mid-August.

The final average Crop Watch corn yield was 3.94 in 2018, though it was below the current score in this same week. The final 2018 soybean score was 4.06, though there were only eight producers in 2018 versus 11 in 2021.

The final averages in 2020, which also had eight producers, were 3.72 for corn and 3.66 for soybeans. The extremely delayed planting in 2019 means that year is not a great comparison, but the final was 3.25 for corn and 3.22 for soybeans.

The last three soybean fields – in western Illinois, Kansas and Ohio – are planned for harvest this week. Only three corn fields have been completed as of early Monday, and the bulk of harvest will likely span over the next two weeks, possibly later pending the weather.

Rain could challenge field work over the next week with potentially heavier amounts in eastern Iowa, Illinois and the Dakotas. Temperatures are likely to remain normal to warm, with the warmest weather forecast in the east.

Some of the Crop Watch producers say their overall harvest progress is faster than normal, some say it is on pace, but none have noted that they are behind normal progress yet.

YIELD THOUGHTS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will update its outlooks for U.S. corn and soybean yield on Tuesday, and the market thinks soybean yield will be bigger than last month, but corn yield could be a hair smaller.

The Crop Watch producers were asked for their sentiments. Those in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and southeastern Illinois have said that area growers are very happy with yields on both crops so far.

Producers in the Dakotas and western Illinois note that beans have been relatively better than corn, the latter of which has been disappointing so far. The North Dakota corn field, rated at 1.75 with a downside bias, is likely to be the producer’s best corn field this year, and his early corn progress has turned up worse results than he predicted.

Corn has been relatively better than soybeans in Kansas, Indiana and Ohio. Those producers note very strong corn yields in the area and OK bean yields so far. The Ohio grower says that some bean yields are a little better than people thought but not as successful as those for corn.

The following are the states and counties of the 2021 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Briggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3u30PKn)

