COLUMN-Crop Watch: Healthy start for corn; N. Dakota makes progress -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Crop Watch producers have offered strong initial health scores on their corn fields, consistent with previous feedback on the crops’ even and efficient emergence.

Their soybean fields have not gotten as good a start since the weather has been less ideal for emergence, though it is still too early to assess five of the 11 soy fields, and one is still unplanted.

Crop Watch follows 11 corn and 11 soybean fields across nine U.S. states from planting through harvest. A map of the 11 locations is included below, and the states and counties of the Crop Watch fields are listed at the end of this column.

The North Dakota corn field was planted on May 24, leaving just two of the 22 fields unplanted. The North Dakota soybeans could be planted early next week at best. Wet conditions have put off the Ohio corn planting, but the producer is not yet worried about the date as he has had successful June-planted corn in the past.

Each week the producers will assign condition scores to their fields using a scale of 1 to 5. The ratings are similar to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s system where 1 is very poor, 3 is average and 5 is excellent, but the Crop Watch condition scores do not incorporate yield assumptions. Yield ratings will come later in the season.

There are no corn conditions yet for North Dakota or Ohio, but four of the 11 producers rated their corn a 4, two gave mid-4 scores and three scored perfect 5s. Both Iowa locations plus southeastern Illinois are the ones with the best conditions.

Corn conditions average 4.42 over those nine fields, better than the 4.25 from the same nine in the same week a year ago. That is a similar start as the 2020 edition of Crop Watch for comparable fields but better than in 2018 or 2019. Only eight producers participated in 2020 and earlier versions of Crop Watch.

Six producers offered soybean conditions this week. Eastern Iowa scored a 5, and 4s were given to the beans in Nebraska, Kansas, southeastern Illinois and Indiana. The western Illinois field scored just 3, as the week-ago replant preceded a large rainfall, which is what caused the problem for the original planting on May 2.

Condition comparisons with prior Crop Watches will begin for soybeans once more scores are in.

USDA’s statistics service will not publish initial national corn conditions on Tuesday, though it is likely to do so in next week’s report. National soybean conditions could be included next week pending progress as of May 29.

WEATHER AND NORTH DAKOTA

The North Dakota and Ohio Crop Watch locations need some drier weather ahead, and North Dakota may be in luck as rain amounts over the next week are forecast to be the lightest in several weeks. Rain this past weekend in North Dakota means the producer can resume planting on Friday at the earliest.

This week’s weather outlook is neutral to positive for most Crop Watch locations. Some producers report some showers would help, but the need is not urgent. Heat is needed for crops in South Dakota and Indiana to push growth following soggy conditions.

Weather forecasts show the first two weeks of June staying possibly cooler than normal for the Corn Belt, which is not most ideal at this point but not necessarily damaging. However, it could limit crop conditions, particularly for soybeans as some producers report plant populations looking a bit thin.

Planting in North Dakota has been record-late this spring, though the producer reports a lot of progress over the last week. He estimates maybe 60% to 80% of his area’s intended corn acres have gone in at this point, but he also says most growers there will not plant any more corn. Only 20% of the state’s corn was planted as of May 22.

He also says a lot of spring wheat was planted in the area, and with May 31 the final date to plant for insurance, many farmers will be done with that very soon as wheat yields also fall off if planted late. Some growers in the area might already be switching some wheat to soybeans.

The North Dakota producer says he will personally plant soybeans until June 15, even though the final insurance date is June 10. He notes a lot of field preparations were made for soybeans in the last week, so if the week stays dry, there could be a lot of soybean planting this weekend and into next week.

As of Tuesday, the North Dakota producer predicts 20% of his intended spring acres will be prevented from planting, but that share could rise to 40% or more if wet weather returns during the next couple of weeks. He has planted about 35% of his total intended spring acres as of Tuesday.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter feed using handle @kannbwx.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- Crop Watch Producers 2022https://tmsnrt.rs/3PQdaxM

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.