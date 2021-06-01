COLUMN-Crop Watch: Growers pleased with crops but warmth, some rain needed –Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 1 (Reuters) - Almost all the U.S. Crop Watch corn and soybean fields are in good condition and the producers are looking forward to the upcoming warm stretch to boost their crops’ growth after the cool May led to a slow start.

Some of the fields need rain more than others, but all 22 Crop Watch fields could benefit from the warmer temperatures on the way later in the week. The bulk of the heat will be focused on the western Corn Belt and northern Plains, where temperatures in North Dakota could top 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) into the weekend.

Only the North Dakota producer is concerned with these temperatures, otherwise the heat will be welcome. The Crop Watch fields in North Dakota are in the worst state of any, as the couple inches (51 mm) of rain that fell within the last week had almost no effect because the drought is so severe.

Very cold and windy conditions continued to hamper emergence in east central North Dakota last week. The upcoming warmth should help get the soybeans out of the ground, but such hot weather without rain has the producer on alert for additional damage to the corn.

The fields in northeastern Nebraska, central Kansas and southern Minnesota have gotten plenty of rain recently and do not need any additional moisture in the coming week. All other locations could benefit from timely rains in the near term, though the forecast is on the drier side, especially in western areas like South Dakota and western Iowa where absent subsoil moisture is a lingering concern.

Aside from the ongoing struggles in North Dakota, the Crop Watch producers see a mostly favorable week of weather ahead and none of them have expressed any serious concerns with the development delays caused by the colder temperatures last month.

Crop Watch 2021 follows 11 corn and 11 soybean fields in nine major U.S. producing states each week through harvest. Three new locations were added this year, including South Dakota, western Iowa and western Illinois. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3u30PKn)

This is the fourth consecutive year for Crop Watch, and the previous three years featured eight producers and 16 fields. The Indiana location was adjusted this year, but the other seven original growers are the same.

GOOD CONDITIONS

Each week the producers assign condition scores to their fields using a scale of 1 to 5. The ratings are similar to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s system where 1 is very poor and 5 is excellent, but the Crop Watch condition scores do not incorporate yield assumptions. Yield ratings will come later in the season.

The 11-field, unweighted corn condition average is 4.07 versus the nine-field average of 4.25 last week. North Dakota came in this week with a 1.5 and the Ohio grower has started his corn at 5. The other corn fields rated 5 are in eastern Iowa and southeastern Illinois.

A reduction in the western Iowa corn score offset an increase in Indiana. Warmer weather and an inch (25 mm) of rain in Indiana perked up the crops, but the cold temperatures have continued to hold back growth in western Iowa, causing unevenness.

Soybean condition scores went up this week in Minnesota due to better emergence and in Indiana following some heat. Ohio also offered an initial rating of 5, which puts the 10-field average at 4.38, above the nine-field average of 4.17 from the prior week. The low soybean score is 3.75 in Minnesota and there are three 5s: eastern Iowa, southeastern Illinois and Ohio.

The North Dakota soybean field, planted May 18, had not emerged as of this weekend and there is no rating available yet. The scores by field can be seen in the following table: (https://tmsnrt.rs/3pbUWKk)

The following are the states and counties of the 2021 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the 22 Crop Watch fields can be tracked on Twitter using the hashtag #CropWatch21.

Graphic- Crop Watch Producers 2021https://tmsnrt.rs/3u30PKn

Graphic- Crop Watch scores May 30https://tmsnrt.rs/3pbUWKk

