COLUMN-Crop Watch: Expanded project to cover more U.S. corn and soy -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soybean growing season will be among the most important in years with global prices at unusually high levels, and the Crop Watch producers are once again ready to provide weekly insights after this spring’s relatively efficient planting effort.

This is the fourth year for the Crop Watch project that originally followed eight corn and eight soybean fields in major U.S. producing states each week through harvest. However, the 2021 edition is slightly different than its predecessors.

Three new locations were added this year, including east central South Dakota, western Iowa and western Illinois. The Indiana location was moved less than 40 miles (64 kilometers) to the northwest and represents the west central part of the state instead of the central. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3u30PKn)

This will be the fourth consecutive year of observations for the other seven spots. This includes east central North Dakota, south central Minnesota, northeast Nebraska, central Kansas, east central Iowa, southeast Illinois and central Ohio.

Iowa and Illinois, which produce a third and 28% of the country’s corn and soybeans, respectively, now have two producers each to better cover the states. In Illinois, the original producer is in the top soybean growing district in the nation, whereas the new grower farms in what might be considered traditional Illinois corn country.

The western Iowa fields are hilly and terraced, which is very typical for the area and unlike the flatter, gently rolling eastern fields. The western spot also historically receives a bit less summer rainfall than the eastern one.

Growers will take observations in their fields each weekend and the Crop Watch report will be published every Monday morning, with the first official report due this coming Monday. More details about the fields will be included at that time, but as of May 18, all 22 fields had been planted.

Each week the producers will assign condition scores to their fields using a scale of 1 to 5. The ratings are similar to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s system where 1 is very poor and 5 is excellent, but the Crop Watch condition scores do not incorporate yield assumptions.

Producers will also eventually rate their yield expectations on a 1-to-5 scale. That will likely start in late June or early July and will depend on the crop stage. Condition scores will start next week except for in fields where the crop is not sufficiently emerged.

Collectively over the past three years, the eight original producers harvested their best corn and soybean crops in 2018 and their worst ones in 2019. Last year was in between and highly variable by location.

The following are the states and counties of the 2021 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the 22 Crop Watch fields can be tracked on Twitter using the hashtag #CropWatch21.

Graphic- Crop Watch Producers 2021https://tmsnrt.rs/3u30PKn

(Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: karen.braun.thomsonreuters.net@reuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.