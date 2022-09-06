COLUMN-Crop Watch: Dryness trims western bean hopes; Kansas corn disappoints -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept 6 (Reuters) - The warm, dry finish to August and spotty disease pressure may have limited soybean yields for the U.S. Crop Watch producers in the western states, though recent rains in the east improved bean prospects there.

The first harvest among the 22 Crop Watch fields began for the Kansas corn this week and should wrap on Tuesday, and the results are very disappointing after a strong start to the season with high potential.

Central Kansas suffered its driest August in more than 20 years, which combined with above-normal temperatures made for poor finishing conditions for crops. The producer is now hoping for moisture ahead of winter wheat planting starting the end of this month.

Other Crop Watch harvests are still at least a month away. A couple of fields could go at the end of September, but most of the producers expect an October harvest for both corn and soybeans.

Many of the growers would like one last shot of rain, particularly for soybeans, though that is not in the cards until the weekend for most locations.

That could further limit soy yield in the coming days after both producers in Iowa and those in Minnesota and Nebraska trimmed their soybean yield scores, partially because of dryness last week. Disease levels have increased in Minnesota and eastern Iowa, causing reductions there.

But producers in North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio bumped up their soybean scores due to rains last week in the east. A light rain event late last month in North Dakota helped the beans hold together a bit better than expected, though prospects remain below average after a very dry summer.

Those changes dropped the 11-field, unweighted average soybean yield score to 3.59 from 3.61 last week. Yield potential is evaluated weekly on a 1-to-5 scale, with 3 representing average yield expectations and 5 record or near-record yields.

There were fewer changes to corn yields, but the moves were larger, including a 1-point drop in Kansas to 1.5. If that result holds, it will be the Kansas field’s second-worst Crop Watch result of five after 2018, a notorious drought year.

The eastern Iowa producer trimmed corn yield due to disease and the recent lack of sunshine, which can limit grain fill late in the game. A 2-inch rain in Indiana a week ago lifted the corn score a half-point, but the 11-field average fell to 3.75 from 3.82 last week.

Crop Watch producers’ corn yield expectations have averaged below 4 since late July, though the most recent score is the lowest one yet. The soybean score ties mid-August for the lowest of the season, though the yield average never exceeded 4.

This means the producers’ yield expectations for both crops are lighter than in mid-July when yield scoring began, but not drastically so.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter feed using handle @kannbwx.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

