COLUMN-Crop Watch: Corn yield prospects sag; rain maintains bean hopes -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept 12 (Reuters) - The first of 22 U.S. Crop Watch fields was harvested last week in Kansas, and the corn achieved the lowest possible yield rating on the 1-to-5 scale after an extremely dry and warm growing season.

Corn in the Kansas field made just 58% of normal yield, and that score of 1 matches the 2018 Kansas Crop Watch corn, though the producer says his overall corn harvest is worse than in 2018. On the scale, a 3 represents average yield expectations and 5 is record or near-record yields.

Harvest for the remaining 21 fields is fast approaching, assuming weather is cooperative. At least four of them may be completed by month’s end, and 15 others may be finished by mid-October. Only the North Dakota and Minnesota corn fields are slated for late October.

More than an inch of rain fell last week in Minnesota, Nebraska, eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The 1.25-inch rain received in Nebraska was only the second single rainfall of an inch or more in nearly a year.

Between a half inch and an inch fell in South Dakota, western Iowa, Indiana and Ohio, and minimal to no rain fell elsewhere last week. Producers noted that these rains will help any soybeans that are still green.

Finishing weather has been nearly ideal so far in Indiana and Ohio, bumping up the Indiana corn prospects, but dry conditions in North Dakota further reduced potential this week.

Foggy, damp mornings have created an environment ripe for disease in western Illinois, prompting a slight corn yield reduction there. Disease has been more prominent than usual this year in the eastern Iowa fields due to excessive moisture, and soybean mold has been limiting potential in Minnesota.

The Kansas corn result, the small cuts in North Dakota and western Illinois, and the increase in Indiana reduce the 11-field, unweighted average corn yield to 3.68 from 3.75 last week. That compares with 3.82 the same week last year.

No changes were made to soybean yield projections last week and the 11-field average remains at 3.59 versus 3.66 in the same week last year.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters.

