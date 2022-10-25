COLUMN-Crop Watch: Corn yield improves slightly in Nebraska, North Dakota -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Two more U.S. Crop Watch corn fields were harvested last week: Nebraska and eastern Iowa. Results were offsetting, but better expectations for the North Dakota field lifted overall corn potential.

High winds are often problematic in western states, though they were less damaging than feared for the Crop Watch corn in Nebraska and worse for the eastern Iowa field. The Nebraska corn ended at 3.75, above the pre-harvest yield score of 3.5.

That is a bit above average for the field based on the Crop Watch yield scale of 1 to 5, where 3 represents average yields and 5 is record or near-record yields. The eastern Iowa corn finished at 4.25, down a quarter-point from earlier predictions and a half-point below last year.

However, the eastern Iowa producer notes that this field turned out to be an anomaly since his full corn and soybean harvests would likely score 5s. The Nebraska corn is irrigated this year, but the producer would score his dryland corn yield around 1.5.

Late planting and sparse rain through much of the summer had the North Dakota producer skeptical of yield potential. But ear weights in other fields have been surprisingly high thus far after late August showers, prompting a half-point increase in corn yield to 3.

That raised the 11-field, unweighted average corn yield to 3.68 from 3.64 last week. The corn score two weeks ago reached its lowest of the season but slightly increased in the following two weeks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month reduced the national corn yield to 171.9 bushels per acre versus 172.5 in September and 175.4 in August. That would be slightly above the 2020 result, which is consistent with the Crop Watch corn scores in 2022 versus 2020.

REST OF HARVEST

Four more Crop Watch corn fields remain. The Minnesota producer plans to harvest his field on Tuesday, and North Dakota is hoping for this week or next. The western Iowa corn may be the last to go, sometime in early November.

The Ohio corn also awaits harvest as the producer paused all field work last week to wait for moisture levels to fall. But harvest is moving quickly in most other locations, and the rapid loss of moisture this fall has cost some yield potential.

Warm temperatures and high winds caused fires across western states this past weekend, including in Nebraska and Iowa. Both Iowa producers noted the desperate need for rain in the area, and that is most likely for eastern Iowa in the coming days.

Significant rain totals may be seen over the next couple of days for areas including Missouri, eastern Kansas and Illinois, but much of the western Corn Belt will stay dry. Temperatures are likely to be near or above average for the next two weeks across most of the Corn Belt.

The Crop Watch soybean harvest wrapped 10 days ago, and the 11-field, unweighted average yield ended at 3.64. Better yields than last year were observed in North Dakota, Minnesota, western Illinois and Indiana, but notably worse results were recorded in Nebraska, Kansas and western Iowa.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

