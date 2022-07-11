COLUMN-Crop Watch: Corn, soy conditions up on rains, milder weather -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 11 (Reuters) - Ample rains fell last week across parts of the U.S. Corn Belt, boosting conditions for many of the Crop Watch fields. Some areas missed the moisture, but milder temperatures still allowed those fields to retain or increase their health.

Most of the Crop Watch corn and soybeans are projected for above-average yields, but a dry and warm forecast ahead for much of the country adds some uncertainty, especially around soybeans.

Four of the 11 Crop Watch producers increased their corn condition this week and six of them increased soybean health. There were no reductions reported.

This past week’s rains were perhaps most critical in southeastern Illinois and Ohio, both of which had been dry in the previous weeks. An unexpected 4 inches (10 cm) fell in southeastern Illinois and Ohio picked up 3.4 inches.

The situation is most dire for the Indiana location with 0.3 inch of rain last week, making for just 0.9 inch total over the last six weeks. Still, the producer held conditions, but his yield outlook is conservative.

Less than a half inch of rain fell last week for Crop Watch fields in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas. Western Illinois and Minnesota tallied at least 3 inches and the Iowas picked up between 1.1 and 1.5 inches, and these four locations, along with southeastern Illinois and Ohio, should be able to withstand a couple weeks of dry weather without much issue.

The western Iowa and western Illinois producers both reported that their corn fields were muddy upon scouting, indicative of the good moisture levels.

The 11-field, unweighted average corn condition rose to 4.18 from 4.02 a week ago on larger increases in southeastern Illinois and Ohio and smaller ones in western Iowa and South Dakota. Conditions are scored on a 1-to-5 scale, where 1 is very poor, 3 average and 5 excellent, and they are meant to be more of a visual assessment separate from yield.

Eight corn fields score at least 4, Indiana and Ohio notch a pair of 3s, and North Dakota was steady on the week at 2.5. Perfect corn conditions reside in Minnesota, the Iowas and western Illinois.

The 11-field soybean condition rose to 3.86 from 3.7 last week on small bumps in North Dakota, Nebraska, western Iowa, southeastern Illinois, Ohio, and a larger one in western Illinois. That is the highest score so far since mid-June when reporting began on all 11 fields.

Eight soybean fields score at least 4, including one perfect score in eastern Iowa. North Dakota is at 1.5, South Dakota 3 and Nebraska 3.75.

YIELD OUTLOOK

Crop Watch producers this week have offered their first assessment of yield potential. Like conditions, this is also scored on a 1-to-5 scale, with 3 being near average for the field, 1 well below and 5 well above average or record yield.

The 11-field, unweighted average corn yield starts at 4.07, slightly above last year’s initial yield score. North Dakota and Ohio yield is at 3 and Indiana 2.5, but all the others score 4 or above.

Crop Watch corn is pollinating now in Kansas, southeastern Illinois and Nebraska, and eastern Iowa, western Illinois and Indiana could join at the end of this week. Other fields will enter this stage next week or later.

The 11-field average soybean yield begins at 3.68, slightly below last year’s initial outlook. Some producers noted that pegging soy yield potential was tricky at this point without knowing the prospects for rains in August, when moisture is most important.

Six soybean fields start with a yield of 4 or better, and the North and South Dakota producers currently see below average potential at 1.5 and 2.75, respectively. Nebraska, Indiana and Minnesota beans scored in the 3-range.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

