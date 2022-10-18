COLUMN-Crop Watch: Bean harvest ends on positive note; focus shifts to corn -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Crop Watch soybean harvest concluded last week with better-than-expected yields in both North Dakota and Ohio, the only two out of 11 soy fields to exceed yield predictions this year.

Crop Watch producers have been evaluating yield potential for their corn and soy fields on a weekly basis since early July. Ratings are on a 1-to-5 scale, with 3 representing average yields and 5 record or near-record yields.

The North Dakota soybeans ended at 3 and Ohio at 5, both up 0.75 from the lead-up predictions. Although the North Dakota producer was uncertain about replanting some of his soybeans in late June, doing so in the Crop Watch field turned out to be an excellent decision. He also attributes later planting to the yield success, as the replant benefitted from late August showers.

The Ohio farmer was wary of planting his beans in such wet soils, but things dried out by early July and then timely rains boosted the soybeans to a personal record yield. Much of the Corn Belt was warm and particularly dry this summer, but Ohio lucked out with a milder, wetter pattern.

The nine other Crop Watch soybean fields notched yields at or below expectations, including western Illinois, which last week finished at 4.5, down a quarter-point from the forecast. Heavy rains and replanting in May followed by a damp, foggy period later in the summer likely held yields back.

The 11-field, unweighted average soybean yield is finalized for 2022 at 3.64, up from 3.52 on the week and the highest score in nearly two months. However, excluding North Dakota and Ohio makes the remaining nine-field average 3.56, the lowest of the season.

CORN

The third and fourth harvested Crop Watch corn fields, Indiana and southeastern Illinois, were both completed on Sunday, and the results diverged. Indiana was among the driest Crop Watch locations this summer, but soil moisture was high at the start of the season, delaying planting. Prolonged heat was also not an issue.

That allowed the Indiana corn yield score to land at 4.25, a quarter-point above expectations. However, the southeastern Illinois corn ended at 3.75, down a quarter-point from the prior week and off a full point from the expectations two weeks ago. On a bushel basis, the corn yield was 11% lower than last year’s subject field.

Earlier planting, usually favorable for bigger yields, may have been a problem for the southeastern Illinois corn since it was more vulnerable to the extreme June heat than were fields planted weeks later. Additionally, the corn was very dry at harvest, perhaps too much so.

The South Dakota corn field was also harvested over the weekend with yield ending at the predicted 3, pleasing to the producer considering the battles with dry, hot weather. That yield is a hair better than the year-ago result.

The Ohio producer lifted his corn yield expectations last week based on early progress, and combined with this weekend's harvests, the 11-field average corn yield increased to 3.64 from 3.61 last week.

Crop Watch corn fields could be completed this coming week in Nebraska, eastern Iowa and North Dakota. The remaining fields in Minnesota, western Iowa and Ohio may be harvested within the following two weeks. Both Iowa producers note some potential upside to corn yields.

Most producers continue to make quick progress on harvest given the recent dry pattern, though maturity and moisture issues are now slowing things down a bit in Kansas and Ohio. Dry weather should continue to allow for field work over the next week.

Temperatures will be cooler than average this week in eastern areas, though well below freezing temperatures are expected early this week in the north. The North Dakota producer says he is not worried about this because plants were already killed by a frost earlier this month.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter feed using handle @kannbwx.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

