Commodities
AA

COLUMN-COVID-19 will tilt aluminium axis further towards China: Andy Home

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's giant aluminium production sector seems to have emerged unscathed from the COVID-19 crisis.

 (Repeats story sent on June 24. No changes to text. The
opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for
Reuters.)
    * China's aluminium production: https://tmsnrt.rs/3fSqGxX

    By Andy Home
    LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - China's giant aluminium
production sector seems to have emerged unscathed from the
COVID-19 crisis. 
    The country's annualised production rose by 718,000 tonnes
to 36.56 million tonnes over the first five months of this year,
the latest estimate from the International Aluminium Institute
(IAI) found. 
    China's share of global output touched 57% in May. Since the
IAI first started using its own assessments of Chinese
production, the country has only exceeded that level a couple of
times in 2018, a year of record national output. 
    Annualised run-rates in the rest of the world decreased by
612,000 tonnes over the January-May 2020 period. That decline in
part reflected curtailments because of lockdowns but low
international prices are starting to take a toll on Western
smelters. 
    China is already the world's largest aluminium producer.
    It's hard to see how its dominance will not increase,
particularly since the U.S. Administration's venting of its
aluminium frustrations on Canada [nL1N2E01KO] reduces the
chances of multilateral action to stop it. 
    
    
    CHINA - RAMPING UP AGAIN
    Chinese aluminium production fell last year for the first
time in a decade. That was largely the result of unplanned
outages at a couple of the country's biggest producers and the
analysts' consensus was always for a renewed growth spurt this
year. 
    Annualised monthly production rates jumped the 36-million
level at the start of 2020 and have remained above it ever
since. 
    There was a small dip in run-rates in March at the peak of
China's lockdowns, which coincided with a price trough on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange aluminium contract. 
    But cumulative production was still up by 2% in January-May
after a 1.0% contraction last year. 
    Shanghai prices have rebounded from their March slump,
easing some of the previous financial stress on the country's
operators. 
    New smelters, meanwhile, continue to come online. Yunnan
Aluminium announced last month the commissioning of a
500,000-tonne per year plant in the Wenshan region of the
province. [nL4N2D019V]
    Wenshan is an emerging Chinese production hub as producers
migrate from older coal-powered smelters in other parts of the
country towards Yunnan's cleaner hydro power. 
    In principle, such new capacity has to be matched by the
closure of older capacity but the process inevitably involves
capacity creep because the new smelters are more efficient than
those they are replacing. 
    In practice, it's not always clear whether the older
capacity was even operating. 
    Either way, almost half way through 2020 and Chinese
aluminium production is clearly growing again. 
    Moreover, Beijing's mandated cap on national capacity at 45
million tonnes allows plenty of leeway for further upwards
creep. 
    
    COVID-19 RECOVERY BUT PRICE PAIN GROWS
    As with their Chinese counterparts, most Western smelter
operations have not been directly affected by COVID-19. 
    The notable exception was Argentinian producer Aluar, which
temporarily shuttered half of its 460,000-tonne per year
capacity during the country's lockdown. 
    The country's aluminium production was down an average 17%
over the January-May period with Aluar operating at 54% of
capacity in May, local consultancy Economic Trends found. 
    The heavier toll from COVID-19 has been on demand and price.
London Metal Exchange (LME) inventories have been rising steeply
as unsold metal spills from the physical to the paper market,
where it can be financed. 
    The LME price is trading around $1,590 per tonne and
struggling to stage any significant recovery from last month's
four-year low of $1,460. 
    The resulting squeeze on smelter margins is starting to take
a toll. 
    Alcoa <AA.N> has announced the permanent closure of its
Ferndale smelter in the U.S. state of Washington. The plant was
already operating at reduced capacity of 230,000 tonnes. 
    The U.S. producer has also initiated talks with unions at
its similar-sized San Ciprian smelter in Spain over a possible
closure decision. [nL8N2DA4P9]
    Rio Tinto <RIO.L> has two smelters, one in Iceland and one
in New Zealand, under strategic review. [nL4N2AC2C6]
    True, there are expansions under way elsewhere. 
    Gulf production is booming, up 13% last year and a further
6% in January-May this year as Aluminium Bahrain ramps up its
new 540,000-tonne per year Potline 6 expansion.
    Malaysia's Press Metal is also aiming to lift capacity from
760,000 tonnes per year to 1,080,000 through its Phase 3 smelter
due for commissioning at the start of next year. 
    But by that time at least one more non-Chinese smelter is
likely to have bitten the dust. 
    The financial crisis a decade ago took out a swath of
Western aluminium smelters with China's share of global
production rising to 49% at the end of 2012 from 29% at the
start of 2009. 
    COVID-19 is generating the same bearish mix of weak demand,
surplus metal, low prices and Chinese production exuberance. 
     
    POLITICAL DISUNITY
    As China's smelter capacity has grown so too have its
exports of semi-manufactured products. 
    Semis shipments have slowed this year to the tune of 10% as
overseas demand collapsed but at 1.5 million tonnes, the
cumulative total is still a lot of aluminium, particularly in
the current demand environment.  
    China's exports have long generated international push-back,
often in the form of punitive duties. 
    There had been building momentum towards a multilateral
forum to engage directly with Beijing over its continued
build-out of aluminium capacity. 
    Unfortunately, President Trump doesn't do multilateral
forums. He chose instead to impose a blanket tariff of 10% on
all U.S. imports with exceptions for a couple of close allies 
    Canada was exempted last year but is faces renewed tariffs
after an alleged surge of metal entering the U.S. market.
[nL8N2DV3BC]
    Such national friction means there is no international
political check on China's continuing creep towards that
elevated 45-million tonne capacity threshold. 
    In its absence, there is no reason for China not to continue
what it is doing, which is to produce more aluminium. 

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COVID-19 will tilt global aluminium axis further towards China  
 https://tmsnrt.rs/3fSqGxX
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Editing by Barbara Lewis)
 ((andy.home@thomsonreuters.com, 44-207-542-4412 and on Twitter
https://twitter.com/AndyHomeMetals))

Keywords: METALS ALUMINIUM/AHOME (REPEAT, COLUMN)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AA RIO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular