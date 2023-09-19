COLUMN-Copper grounded by rising exchange inventories: Andy Home

By Andy Home

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Stocks of copper registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME) have more than doubled in the space of two months and are now at their highest level since May 2022.

Rising inventory over the northern hemisphere summer holidays is by no means unusual and the rebuild is coming from a historically low base.

However, the scale of arrivals and the absence of any counter-flow suggest seasonality is being compounded by manufacturing recession in Europe and in the United States.

Moreover, a collapse in LME time-spreads is a warning that more metal may be on its way to exchange warehouses.

The appearance of so much copper on the market of last resort is counteracting any optimism that China, the world's largest user, may finally be starting to pick up economic growth momentum.

The LME three-month copper price CMCU3 remains grounded, last trading at $8,300 per metric ton and still locked in the $8,120-$8,870 range that has held since June.

SUMMER SURGE

Almost 100,000 metric tons of copper have been warranted in the LME warehouse network since the middle of July, lifting headline stocks to 149,600 metric tons. Registered inventory was just 54,225 metric tons on July 12.

The summer arrivals have been widely dispersed with metal flowing into Asian, European and U.S. delivery locations.

European inflows have been split between Rotterdam (19,325 metric tons) and the German port of Hamburg (9,850).

The focal points in Asia have been the Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung, which has received 14,225 metric tons, and the South Korean port of Busan, which has taken in 12,550.

New Orleans has seen 41,100 metric tons placed on LME warrant, more than any other LME location. It is worth noting that CME copper stocks in the city have fallen by 20,395 metric tons over the same period, suggesting an element of physical arbitrage between the two exchanges.

The CME's delivery locations, however, don't include Mobile, Alabama, where LME copper stocks have grown to 1,925 metric tons. The last time Mobile held LME-warranted stocks was in January 2021 and the volume was just 25 metric tons.

Copper demand is seasonally softer over the summer holiday period in the northern hemisphere but this year's inventory increase has been unusually pronounced with a distinct absence of any counter-flow.

Departures have amounted to a highly modest 9,100 metric tons since the middle of July and have slowed to a trickle over the last couple of weeks.

Fresh cancellations have amounted to just 725 metric tons over the same period. The amount of cancelled stock awaiting physical load-out from the LME warehouse system currently stands at a minimal 225 metric tons.

COLLAPSING SPREADS

It remains to be seen how long this upward inventory trend extends but a collapse in short-dated LME time-spreads is a possible signal that more arrivals may be on their way.

There was heavy-volume action on the September-October spread at the end of last week, the period moving from small backwardation to a contango of $26.75 per metric ton at the Thursday close.

That has triggered a collapse in the benchmark cash-to-three-months spread CMCU0-3, the cash discount widening to $65 at one stage on Monday and last trading on Tuesday at $58.50. It was just $2 per metric ton at the start of September.

The London market is now nervously waiting to see if the contango blow-out translates into more copper being delivered in the days ahead.

CHINA OFFSET

The copper stocks surge has to date been largely confined to the LME delivery system.

Total exchange stocks, including those registered with CME, the Shanghai Futures Exchange and its bonded arm the International Energy Exchange, stand at 236,000 metric tons, which remains a low figure by historical standards and is up by only 47,000 metric tons since the start of the year.

Visible exchange inventory in China amounts to a modest 99,000 metric tons with bonded warehouse stocks SMM-CUR-BON assessed by local data provider Shanghai Metal Market at a lowly 43,000 metric tons.

Copper bulls argue that China's thin inventory cover will mean higher imports if the country's giant manufacturing sector returns to growth.

The rapid build in LME inventory, however, suggests that any bull impetus from a recovering China will be offset by continued demand weakness and more surplus metal in the rest of the world.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

