COLUMN-Climate deals tougher in age of international distrust: Peter Apps

By Peter Apps

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - As world leaders gather in Glasgow from this weekend for the COP26 climate summit, there will be plenty of platitudes and talk of the need for urgent action. The truth, however, is that the world’s major nations have rarely found it so difficult to talk to each other or even make their own domestic policy, particularly on climate.

Both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will skip the summit, although other Chinese officials will attend and some believe Xi might make a late intervention by video link. U.S. President Joe Biden and climate envoy John Kerry still have bold ambitions for the summit, but have struggled to get their own climate package through Congress.

India, the world’s third largest emitter of carbon after Russia and China, said this week it would not bow to international pressure to set a target to reduce its emissions to net zero. The United States, Britain and the European Union have set a target of 2050, although how credible it truly is remains open to challenge. Chinese and Saudi targets of 2060 – with little in the way of policy clarity on how they will be reached – are seen as even less credible.

Developing nations say the key test for Glasgow – due to be attended by more than 200 countries – will be the extent to which it offers climate financing to allow them to make the same adjustments. A host of nations have made announcements in recent months, and some believe Glasgow still retains a realistic chance of winning more.

The summit hopes to build on the 2015 Paris Agreement that agreed in principle to limit emissions with a view to restricting temperature growth to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Estimates by NGO group Climate Tracker suggest that pledges made up to the end of last year fall significantly short, with temperatures likely to rise something more like 2.1 degrees, although the precision of such estimates remains very much in question.

GLOBAL CONSENSUS?

Other United Nations estimates suggest the world is already on course for something more like a 2.7 degrees rise, likely to prompt much greater climate shocks and extreme weather. Reductions in carbon emissions of up to 55% by 2050 might be necessary to reduce this to 1.5 degrees, the UN says.

But there is at least a growing global consensus around the scale of the problem. Multiple countries have seen their highest ever temperatures in recent years, with wildfires from Australia to Europe to the United States, tropical storms and droughts all leading to a broad agreement that climate change is both real and dangerous.

Unfortunately for the COP26 process, multiple nations – China, Australia, India and other major carbon emitters top the list – are simply unwilling to take the significant economic pain that dramatically reducing carbon output would inflict, arguing that the medicine might be more damaging to their populations than climate change itself.

That is especially true in the aftermath of COVID-19, with the global economy suffering its most significant downturn in recent history and only just starting to recover. China is suffering energy shortages, betting hard on new coal production and power plants to keep the lights on and reluctant to allow climate concerns to threaten this approach.

CHINA QUESTION

China has produced 6% more coal this year than in 2020, part of a major national effort to “guarantee the supply”, a slogan that has been emblazoned on the sides of trucks, buildings and across social media. Beijing has presented this as a short-term measure, but it nonetheless represents a major challenge to a Glasgow breakthrough.

In the run-up to the summit, China has pledged its carbon emissions should peak in 2030 before achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. But Chinese officials have also specifically warned that climate negotiations are likely to be affected by deteriorating relations with the United States, which have worsened sharply since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

Relations between Britain and its European partners have also been tested, first by Brexit, then more recently by a spat with France over a deal between the United States, Australia and Britain to build nuclear submarines that effectively wrecked a prior French-Australian agreement.

Intense pre-work by diplomats may be able to overcome at least some of those issues. This weekend's G20 meeting may make a breakthrough on a global minimum level of corporate tax, a development decades in the making that would make it harder for multinationals to evade their responsibilities. That would set the tone for a more productive Glasgow than expected.

Major nations had an opportunity to come together around the COVID-19 pandemic, and largely failed to do so. If they cannot manage to do something similar on climate, global finance and other issues in the years to come, the world may not be particularly forgiving.

Peter Apps is a writer on international affairs, globalisation, conflict and other issues.

