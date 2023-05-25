News & Insights

COLUMN-China's refined nickel imports slump to near 20-year lows: Andy Home

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

May 25, 2023 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Andy Home
       LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - China's imports of refined
nickel have fallen to levels last seen almost 20 years ago, when
the country's build-out of industrial capacity was still in its
infancy. 
    The country's stainless steel mills now prefer nickel pig
iron (NPI), an intermediate form of the metal that was
rediscovered when the nickel price spiked to $51,800 per tonne
in 2007. The largest supplier is Indonesia.
    China's burgeoning electric vehicle battery sector doesn't
need high-purity Class I refined metal either. It is importing
ever-growing volumes of other intermediate nickel products, also
mostly coming from Indonesia. 
    The two countries are reshaping the global nickel landscape.
Indonesia is ramping up production of Class II products such as
NPI and ferronickel, allowing China to physically decouple from
the Class I refined metal market. 
    China's much-reduced import demand for refined nickel
captures the broader supply trends playing out in the nickel
market and adds urgency to the vexed question of how to price
the metal in all its multiplying forms. 
    
    CLASS I NICKEL IMPORTS SLUMP
    China's imports of Class I refined nickel totalled just
3,204 tonnes in April, the lowest monthly tally since January
2004. Imports over the first four months of 2023 came in at
23,453 tonnes, down 65% on the same period of last year. 
    The country's hunger for this type of nickel peaked at
371,000 tonnes in 2016 on the back of a surge in Russian imports
after the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) included Norilsk
Nickel as a deliverable brand. 
    It's noticeable that there has been no repeat Russian import
surge since the country's invasion of Ukraine in February last
year. 
    While China has been mopping up surplus Russian aluminium,
imports of Russian nickel were just 5,000 tonnes in
January-April, down 57% on the same period of last year. 
    China also exported 12,400 tonnes of refined nickel in the
first four months of this year with 3,600 tonnes going to
Singapore and 2,000 tonnes each to India and the Netherlands. 
    China's export numbers include both outright exports and
shipments of untaxed metal sitting in bonded warehouses and it's
quite possible this year's outbound flows were simply warehouse
turn-around trades. 
    Either way, the country's net call on refined nickel from
the rest of the world was just 11,000 tonnes in the first four
months of this year, down from 61,000 tonnes in January-April
2022. 
    Part of the reason for the sharp drop in imports is the
increased competition for Class I metal everywhere else. 
    It remains the material of choice for conversion into
battery-grade sulphate for those not invested in the Indonesian
nickel boom. 
    Demand for refined metal has been reflecting in falling 
London Metal Exchange (LME) stocks, which at 38,916 tonnes are
at their lowest level since 2006. 
    But for the most part China simply doesn't need much Class I
metal any more as it pivots towards Indonesia's supply of Class
II intermediate nickel products. 
        
    CLASS II IMPORTS ACCELERATING
    China imported 628,000 tonnes of Indonesian NPI in April, a
new monthly record, bringing cumulative imports to 2.0 million
tonnes in the first four months of this year, up 46% on last
year. 
    Imports of intermediate products such as nickel oxide and
mixed hydroxide precipitate amounted to 55,000 tonnes in 2021.
Monthly flows have exceeded that level since February and
cumulative imports of 236,000 tonnes over January-April were up
threefold on the same period of last year.
    The flow of Indonesian nickel matte to China only started in
early 2022 but has so far this year mushroomed to 69,000 tonnes.
    All these forms of nickel are being produced by a new
generation of Indonesian processing plants converting the
country's relatively low-grade ore into a product that can
ultimately be used in a battery cathode. 
    These trade ties between Indonesia and China are only going
to become stronger as Indonesian nickel production continues to
ramp up. 
    The country's nickel mine output grew by 48% to 1.58 million
tonnes in 2022 and by another 41% in the first three months of
this year, according to the International Nickel Study Group's
most recently monthly bulletin. 
     None of this new supply is currently in the form of Class I
nickel. 
    
    PRICING SOLUTIONS
    China's disengagement from the Class I market poses a
headache for the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which like its
London counterpart allows only for the delivery of refined metal
against its contract. 
    ShFE nickel stocks have fallen from over 100,000 tonnes at
the time of the Russian import in 2016 to a current 908 tonnes.
The contract has been characterised by rolling tightness for the
last year even as ever more Indonesian nickel product flows into
the country. 
    This mismatch between exchange deliverability and the
growing dominance of Class II products in the physical supply
chain was one factor in the LME's nickel meltdown in March last
year. 
    The LME has decided against launching a Class II contract,
citing the difficulty of finding a deliverable benchmark in such
a wide spectrum of product. 
    Rather, it plans to work with the Qianhai Mercantile
Exchange, also owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
<0388.HK>, to launch matte and sulphate trading. 
    Global Commodities Holdings Ltd (GCHL), which is planning a
new venue for spot price discovery in the Class I segment of the
market, is hooking up with Indonesian index provider PT IKI to
capture the Class II market. 
    PT IKI is backed by the Indonesian Mining Association and
will publish local price indices for both ore and nickel with a
view to setting Indonesian benchmarks that will be tradable on
the GCHL platform. 
    The search for new solutions to nickel's pricing problems is
taking on added urgency since China's nickel trade suggests the
fracturing of the physical market along both product and
geographical lines is accelerating. 
    
    The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
China's imports of Class I refined nickel    https://tmsnrt.rs/3MyyNSu
China's nickel imports by product    https://tmsnrt.rs/434dgYB
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Editing by Mark Potter)
 ((andy.home@thomsonreuters.com, 44-207-542-4412 and on Twitter
https://twitter.com/AndyHomeMetals))

Keywords: METALS NICKEL/AHOME (COLUMN)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.