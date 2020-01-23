COLUMN-China virus outbreak a further risk to iron ore, steel outlook: Russell

The risk to commodity demand from the spread of a new flu-like virus in China has so far focused on crude oil and related products such as jet fuel, but the iron ore and steel markets will also be keeping a nervous watching brief.
