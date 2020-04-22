COLUMN-Brazil's lofty corn and soy hopes punctured by dry weather -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 21 (Reuters) - Although record harvests are still expected, dry weather has prevented Brazil’s current corn and soybean crops from reaching the eye-popping levels that many market analysts believed would be possible.

Almost all of Brazil’s soybean fields are harvested, but the second-crop corn is still in the vulnerable stages of growth. Rainfall has been disappointing in some regions, and if the recent dry pattern does not clear, corn output could fall from expectations.

Brazil’s corn exports are already seen dropping from the massive year-ago levels as global competition increases, though reductions in the second corn crop could immediately come out of exports. Brazilian farmers have been willing sellers of corn this year, but they have been even more aggressive with soybeans, which should help those exports reach new highs.

Consultancy AgRural this week cut Brazil’s second corn harvest by 2% based on dryness. Agribusiness consultancy INTL FCStone last week trimmed its outlook as well, citing insufficient rainfall during the critical phase in crop development.

Brazil’s official statistics agency Conab earlier this month made a small cut to Brazil’s first corn harvest, but the second crop harvest was increased by more than 2 million tonnes, bringing the total prediction to a record 101.868 million tonnes.

Conab also reduced the soybean harvest by more than 2 million tonnes to 122.06 million based on the drought predominantly in Rio Grande do Sul. By the end of March, soils in the far southern state were among the driest they had been in any month in at least 20 years.

Rio Grande do Sul produced 17% of the country’s soybeans last season. It also led the country in first-crop corn, growing 22% of that crop. However, the state does not grow much of a second corn crop, and its first harvest is only about 6% of Brazil’s total corn production.

Last year’s record Brazilian corn harvest totaled 100 million tonnes, split 26% and 74% between first and second crop, respectively. The second or safrinha corn crop is the one that is heavily exported following the mid-year harvest.

DRIER CONDITIONS

Brazil’s second-crop corn growing regions are not fully in a drought, but there has been pronounced dryness in some of the center-south areas of the country. Weather forecasts suggest the rest of April will remain dry in these areas. (https://reut.rs/3eA1M6B)

Soils have lost moisture since the start of 2020 in No. 2 grower Parana, which grew 18% of Brazil’s second corn last year. That is not an unusual trend for those soils, but the slump is more pronounced than usual. Rainfall was 25% below normal in January and February, but March precipitation was 64% below average.

As of a week ago, some 79% of the second corn in Parana was in good condition, identical to the previous week. That compares with 94% a year earlier. The majority of the crop was also either in or approaching the pollination stage, enhancing the importance of weather in the next couple weeks.

Goias and Mato Grosso do Sul both produced 13% of last year’s safrinha crop, and conditions there are not ideal, either. Soil moisture in the crop-heavy southern region of Goias was similar to a year ago at the end of March, though precipitation has been scarce since.

Mato Grosso do Sul is in a worse spot, as insufficient precipitation drove soil moisture to the lowest March levels in more than 20 years.

MATO GROSSO

The growing season is progressing better for top grower Mato Grosso in the country’s Center-West. Mato Grosso produced 42% of Brazil’s safrinha corn last year, and the sowing of this year’s crop was completed a month ago.

The year got off to an uncertain start, though. Below-average precipitation late last year caused soil moisture in the state’s crop-heavy north region to drop to the lowest January levels in more than 20 years.

But above-average rains in February and March gave soils in North Mato Grosso an extraordinary boost. Although the ground was still about 10% drier than normal by the end of last month, moisture recovered by an unprecedented 31% between January and March. Soil moisture usually increases by only 8% between those two months.

That rain did not hamper Mato Grosso’s soybean harvest, though, and the second corn crop was planted quickly, just a bit off the previous year’s record pace.

April got off to a hot and dry start, but rains have returned, and temperatures have moderated. Mato Grosso started its corn harvest in late May last year, but the bulk of the crop was harvested in June and July.

RECORD SALES

Brazilian farmers have taken advantage of record weakness in their currency, which gives them a profitability boost when selling their products in dollars on the global market. This, combined with a record crop, has particularly lifted the country’s soybean exports.

Farmers in Mato Grosso are way ahead of the curve. As of last week, they had sold 82% of their current soybean crop and 77% of their corn, compared with recent averages of 68% and 55%, respectively. Those represent minor gains on the previous month.

Toward the end of March, producers in Parana had sold 54% of this year’s soybean crop, up from 29% in February and 35% a year earlier. They had sold 18% of their second corn as of late last month, compared with 11% in February and 15% a year earlier.

Brazil is expected to set an all-time monthly record for soybean exports in April, which are set to pass May 2018’s high of 12.35 million tonnes. March 2020 was the second-most successful month ever at 11.6 million tonnes. (https://reut.rs/2V7A4Fd)

Corn exports have not been so hot lately despite last year’s record crop, but Brazil’s shipments hit new highs in the months immediately following last year’s harvest, so exportable supplies are likely low. (https://reut.rs/3eDzZC8)

Although this year’s second corn crop is still in progress, the favorable currency situation has Brazilian farmers already thinking about next year’s harvests, and the early sales are historic.

As of last week, growers in Mato Grosso had sold 23% of their 2020-21 corn crop, which is at minimum 13 months from harvest. That compares with a recent average of 0% for new crop sales at this juncture. They had sold even more of next year’s soybeans at 30% versus an average of 4%.

