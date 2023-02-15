COLUMN-Brazil's corn planting is not the slowest ever, but yield risks are elevated -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb 14 (Reuters) - Top soybean exporter Brazil is on the brink of also becoming the world’s leading corn supplier, but farmers there have not gotten an ideal start to what they hope will be a bumper corn crop.

As of late last week, Brazilian producers had harvested 17% of their soybeans, behind average and compared with up to 30% a year ago. Rainy conditions this season have all but solidified the record soy crop, though unfavorable timing of those rains has recently limited field work.

The delays have pushed back planting of the heavily exported second corn or safrinha crop, which may heighten the corn’s vulnerability to weather down the road.

The biggest concerns right now lie in Brazil’s No. 2 safrinha producer Parana in the country’s south, where heavier rains are expected to persist for at least the next week. As of Monday, just 12% of the state’s corn was sown compared with 28% last year and 23% on average.

That 12% sits above the same points in 2011, 2018 and 2021 but is otherwise lower than in all other years since. Parana’s safrihna yields were below average in those years, especially in 2021 when yields dropped more than 50% from normal after being stressed by every unsavory weather condition possible.

Parana’s 2021 safrinha crop was its latest planted since at least 2009, so it was especially subject to frost and freeze toward the end of the season. This year’s planting is tracking more closely with 2018, which caught up to normal pace by early March when the crop was about 60% planted.

The main issue in 2018 was the unusually dry weather that struck suddenly in April and May after what had been a wetter start to the year, and Parana’s safrinha yields fell more than 20% from trend.

Although it may not be related, it is interesting to note that in 2018, the Pacific Ocean transitioned out of La Nina into an El Nino cycle toward the end of the year, something forecasters predict for this year.

Despite Parana’s recent rains, Brazil’s southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul has been experiencing drought and is expected to trim the country’s overall soybean output. The state is Brazil’s No. 2 producer of first crop corn, but it does not plant a second crop.

MATO GROSSO

Brazil’s top grower Mato Grosso in the center-west is also on a field work pace similar to 2018. Some 34% of its corn was planted as of Friday compared with 55% a year ago and a five-year average of 42%.

But that progress is more middle-of-the road if looking over the past decade, comparing best to 30% by the same date in 2018. Farmers may have to continue working around rain showers for at least the next week.

Although Mato Grosso’s planting pace is not necessarily alarming, it may reduce the corn’s resilience to any potentially tough weather conditions later, and last year provides a great example. In early 2022, producers planted safrinha corn at an above-average clip.

Weather appeared favorable until April, when rainfall fell 40% below normal, marking the state’s second-driest April in over a quarter century. May followed the exact same pattern, though Mato Grosso’s corn yields were very respectable last year.

Weather followed a very similar pattern in 2016 with the extremely dry April, but the late-planted crop could not hang on and yields were close to 30% below trend, perhaps Mato Grosso’s worst-ever corn result.

Mato Grosso’s biggest risk of late corn planting is the onset of dry season, as early as April. Dry pockets in 2018 limited the state’s corn yield similar to last year, and yield was good but not excellent.

Brazilian farmers’ hoarding of soybeans has supported global soy prices recently, but farmers may be holding back corn sales at an even heavier rate. Producers in Mato Grosso had sold 25% of their upcoming corn crop by mid-month, below the year-ago and average pace closer to 50%.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- Corn planting pace in Paranahttps://tmsnrt.rs/3K3Mida

Graphic- Corn planting pace in Mato Grossohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3YN7VT9

(Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.