COLUMN-Both 2022 and 2023 U.S. corn, soy crops come under scrutiny this week -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov 8 (Reuters) - While analysts await the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s updated view on the 2022 corn and soybean crops, the 2023 discussion can already begin as the agency this week also offered its first glimpse into next season.

USDA will publish its monthly supply and demand reports on Wednesday at noon EST (1700 GMT). Tables from its annual long-term baseline projections, including the first unofficial crack at 2023-24, were released on Monday.

The preliminary targets for 2023 corn and soy plantings and yields resemble the year-ago estimates. But there are some changes to the wider acreage picture this year that must be considered, and the record yield assumptions need to be flagged.

USDA set 2023 U.S. corn plantings at 92 million acres, soybeans at 87 million and wheat at 47.5 million, compared with 88.6 million, 87.5 million and 45.7 million, respectively, in 2022.

The baseline projections are 10-year supply and demand tables based on data as of October that are used for budgetary purposes. The 2023 acreage numbers within are derived using factors such as economics and planting trends. Official survey-based estimates start in March.

A year ago, USDA’s 2022 corn and soy acreages started at 92 million and 87.5 million as corn prices were favorable versus soybeans, but high input costs perhaps prevented an aggressive corn estimate. Today, corn has an identical favorability over soybeans as a year ago, and inputs are even more expensive.

But 2022 corn acres fell well short of expectations starting with March intentions, likely because the trade was overestimating the number of available row crop acres. That had happened in 2021, too, when high prices would supposedly drive substantially more acres, but it did not pan out.

USDA may have at least partially addressed that problem for 2023, estimating planted acres of the eight major crops at 250.8 million, down nearly 5 million acres from the year-ago projections for both 2022 and 2023. The 2022 total is currently shown at 249.5 million acres.

An above-average 6.4 million acres were prevented from planting in 2022, so USDA had some acres to work with there, allowing corn, soy and wheat acres to rise a combined 4.7 million over last year.

USDA predicts a 4.1 million-acre plunge in cotton plantings to eight-year lows in 2023, also making room for the top crops. By the end of October, cotton futures had descended near two-year lows, though they are up 22% so far this month.

2022 YIELDS

On average, analysts peg 2022 U.S. corn and soybean yields at 171.9 and 49.8 bushels per acre, respectively, ahead of USDA’s Wednesday update. Both match USDA’s October estimates.

Corn yield fell in each of the previous three reports for only the second time in the last two decades (2012 was the other). November 2012 corn yield was up 0.3 bpa from October, an unusually small shift.

In absolute terms over the last eight years, November corn yield changed an average of 1% from October, double the average change from September to October. November corn yield has not been identical to October in at least 30 years, but a 0.1 bpa cut was seen in 2008.

November-October soy yield adjustments average 1.3% versus 1% in the prior month, though there were no changes in 2017 and 2019, so there is recent precedent for the trade’s view.

Analysts this year are on an uncanny streak of predicting U.S. corn yield ahead of USDA reports, but they have struggled more than usual with soybeans.

2023 YIELDS

Focus will soon shift to 2023, and USDA’s corn trend yield of 181.5 bpa could already be labeled as controversial. Last year, the agency’s 2022 trend started at an unprecedented 181, but it was amended to 177 by the first official outlook in May because planting was slow.

The record yield is 176.7 from 2021, so yet again, yield north of 180 remains questionable for a trend.

USDA’s trend yields are based on a model, so the methodology is consistent year to year. Final corn yield has not beat USDA’s initial trend since 2018, and although there have been obvious weather problems ever since, it is fair to wonder whether the model’s parameters are still reasonable.

The problem is that the high yield could lead to an inflated estimate of 2023 production potential sitting on the balance sheet between now and next August, when the first survey-based yield estimates occur.

It is feasible for U.S. corn yield to top 180 bpa as monthly yield estimates hit that mark in both 2018 and 2020. But it requires solid summer weather across the whole Corn Belt, maybe not the best base assumption.

Trend 2023 soy yield at 52 bpa also reflects a record yield, but a result within 0.3 bpa has been observed twice, in 2021 and 2016, so this number is relatively less contentious than the corn one.

No one should take USDA’s long-term balance sheet projection for year 10 too seriously given the purpose of the numbers. But just for fun, the agency exactly 10 years ago slated 2022 corn yield at 181, the same number shown a year ago.

Although that yield remains elusive today, it was probably pretty eye-popping back in 2012 when the national yield record was 164.4 bpa from 2009.

The 2032 prediction? 199.5. Check back in 10 years to see how that turned out.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

