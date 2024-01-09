COLUMN- Biden administration opposes ‘settlement slush fund’ bill ahead of House vote

By Alison Frankel

Jan 9 (Reuters) - With the U.S. House of Representatives expected to vote on Thursday on a bill that would severely restrict the Justice Department’s ability to direct money from its settlements to non-government groups, the Biden administration issued a statement on Monday describing the proposed law as an “unnecessary” solution to a non-existent problem.

Biden’s statement stopped short of threatening to veto the bill if it is passed by both houses of Congress but said the administration is “strongly opposed” to legislation that “would harm the public interest.”

The bill, titled the Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2023, would block the Justice Department from requiring defendants in civil or criminal cases to make payments to non-government groups as a condition of settlement. The legislation is sponsored by Texas Republican Lance Gooden and was approved by the House Judiciary Committee last June. Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville has introduced an identical bill in the Senate.

The Judiciary Committee report on the bill, which was submitted by Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, contends that the Justice Department has previously required defendants, as a condition of settling with the federal government, to divert payments to “favored or politically-friendly third parties.”

These so-called slush fund payments, according to Jordan's report, allow the executive branch to circumvent Congressional oversight and even to override Congress’ authority to direct government spending.

The report cited, by way of example, the Justice Department’s 2016 settlement with Volkswagen to resolve claims that the company designed diesel vehicles to evade U.S. emissions tests. The settlement required Volkswagen to invest more than $2 billion in extra-governmental projects to reduce emissions. Jordan’s report argued that such spending contravened Congress' rejection of President Barack Obama’s 2011 request to appropriate funds for electric vehicle projects.

“This settlement,” the Jordan report said, “was an unconstitutional governmental overreach.” The report also cited Obama-era payments from Justice Department settlements to “political allies such as the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the National Urban League and the National Council of La Raza in order to advance an agenda without Congressional oversight.”

The Biden administration’s statement in opposition to the bill said flatly that the federal government “does not create or use ‘slush funds.’”

The Justice Department’s settlements, the statement said, are intended to hold defendants accountable and to remedy the harms they committed. Stripping prosecutors of the power to direct funding to third parties to advance those goals, the statement said, would end up hurting the public by interfering with the enforcement of environmental, civil rights, housing and veterans’ protection laws, among others.

There’s more detail on the potentially troublesome consequences of the bill in Congressman Jerrold Nadler’s dissent from Jordan’s report. The New York Democrat argued that the proposed restrictions will end up deterring settlements with corporate wrongdoers, prolonging litigation and impeding Justice Department efforts to remedy widespread harms caused by defendants’ conduct.

“By forcing agencies into needless litigation, the bill would waste agency time and resources as well as taxpayer dollars and delay the timely enforcement of the law and the provision of full relief for victims,” the Nadler dissent said.

Bill sponsor Gooden said in an email statement that the Biden administration’s statement on Monday shows that “this White House is opposed to transparency and accountability.” The proposed legislation, Gooden said, “is essential to halt the administration’s practice of using the DOJ as a tool to finance left-wing special interest groups.”

I asked Gooden’s spokespeople for examples of Biden administration settlements that directed money to non-government groups, but they did not respond. Jordan’s report to the House Judiciary Committee focused on Obama-era settlements, as did testimony from a Congressional hearing witness, John Shu, cited in the Jordan report.

White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to my query on Gooden's assertion that it is using Justice Department settlements to finance political allies.

The fight over the 2023-introduced bill extends a battle that began back in 2014, when House Republicans launched an investigation of the Justice Department’s megabillion-dollar settlements with big banks that securitized residential home mortgages. Several of those settlements included provisions incentivizing the banks to direct money to community development and housing non-profit groups.

The House investigation of the DOJ's RMBS settlements led to the first Congressional attempt, in a 2016 bill with the same name as the 2023 proposal, to restrict payments to non-government entities.

The 2016 bill passed the House but did not receive a Senate vote. Then-President Barack Obama said he would veto the law if it were passed.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced, in a statement from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, that the Justice Department would no longer enter settlement agreements directing payments to non-government groups that were not parties to the litigation. (The statement carved out narrow exceptions for victims’ restitution, including payments for environmental harms, and statutory forfeiture.)

The Sessions policy was formalized as a Justice Department rule by his successor, William Barr, in 2020.

After Biden took office in 2021, conservatives continued to make an issue of Obama-era settlements that steered money from Justice Department settlements to non-government groups. The Federalist Society’s Regulatory Transparency Project issued a 2021 report on the “moral, legal and constitutional problems" when the DOJ requires defendants "to pay monies to unrelated, politically-allied third parties.” Congressional Republicans introduced a version of the “Stop Settlement Slush Funds” legislation in 2021, but the bill did not pass.

Then in 2022, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland rescinded the Trump administration rule, asserting that “appropriate” payments to non-government groups “allow the government to more fully compensate victims, remedy harm and punish and deter future violations.”

Garland acknowledged the foment surrounding these payments but said he was putting new rules in place to assure that any future settlement payments to outside groups helped victims and advanced the goals of the underlying law.

Garland also noted that the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel has consistently concluded that properly structured settlement payments to non-government groups are within the bounds of the law.

In fact, he said, the most recent OLC opinion expressing that view was in 2020 – during Trump’s presidency.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.